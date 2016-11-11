The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

De Luxe club girls lauded

An excellent photograph of the De Luxe club, an organization of six Monroeville young ladies, is one of the features of the current edition of the Monroeville Spectator. To judge from the summary of the club’s activities and the photograph, the club is a rare combination of beauty, brains and civic spirit and has been foremost, in fact in everything.

The Misses Lucille Moody, Clara Fish, Amelia Ittel, Lillian Brown, Viola Simmons and Mary Simmons, are the young ladies who comprise the club and and during the two years of the club’s existence they have been instrumental in effecting several needed municipal improvements, as well as contributing to the social life of Monroeville with several successful functions.

The De Lux girls were the leaders in the movement for better street lighting in their home town and after they had raised a respectable sum of money for the project, the city council tendered its co-operation, with the result that Monroeville now boasts a “white way,” which owes its existence for the most part to the work of the club.

Quest for maid may go to court

The “servant girl problem” may result in a suit for damages in the Huron County courts unless all signs fail. It happened like this:

A Norwalk housewife in sheer desperation after trying in vain to get a girl for housework in busy Huron County, sent a want ad to a Sandusky paper and lo and behold the ad was answered by a girl.

But the girl by mistake stopped at that house further down the block and asking if this was Mrs. So and So, naively told why she was there.

It is alleged that the lady of the house, who it so happens is not on friendly terms with the aforesaid housewife who advertised, seized the opportunity to paint the situation black and warned the girl that it was lucky she had not gone there, etc., etc., ad lib, meaning many things that would not look well in cold type.

So the applicant made her way back to Sandusky.

But the lady who advertised got wind of the matter in some way and now is advertising in Sandusky to find the girl who answered her ad in order to get testimony to use in a suit for damages against her unfriendly neighbor, whom she alleges slandered her her good name. She declares vehemently that she will seek satisfaction in the courts.

Quietly celebrate golden anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Hanley quietly celebrated their golden wedding anniversary Friday, November 10, at their home on State Street. Their daughters, Mrs. Henry Gfell and Mrs. Davis Hollister of Lorain spent the day with their parents in this city.

Robertson on lecture tour

Russell Robertson, Norwalk’s well known horticulturist, will leave the first of the week for Gallia County, down on the Ohio River, for a two-weeks’ lecture trip at county institutes. A great deal of travel will be cross country, as many of the towns in thatbpart of the state have no railroad or trolley accommodations and modern roads are unknown. Mr. Robertson is in great demand as an istitute speaker.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok