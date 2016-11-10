Local man fractures knee trying to crank tractor with his foot

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 83 years ago:

Elks initiate 11 members with imposing ceremony

Last evening in the Elks Club rooms, Lodge No.730 of Norwalk, initiated a class of eleven members. A turkey dinner was served at 6:30 to the officers and members of the initiatory degree team, consisting of Jack Lais, Exalted Ruler, Henry Young, Leading Knight, Jack Orebaugh, Loyal Knight, Fred Cole, Lecturing Knight, George Roberts, Esquire and Bruce McDonald, Inner Guard.

Following are the names of the 11 candidates initiated: Judge F. Hiltz, Elmer Moots, Edwin Price, A.E. Lewellen, Earl Miles, Harley Davis, Leander Hipp, R.W. Shepherd, Jos. Fisher, Chas. Terman and Dr. W.S. Schutts.

Roy Bedell joins state road patrol

LeRoy Bedell of Norwalk, who has received his commission as a full-fledged member of the new state highway road patrol system, has been assigned to Springfield.

The local station will be at Bellevue. It is believed that four men will be stationed there at private houses.

The patrol system will be put into effect Next Wednesday.

Mr. Bedell served as a deputy sheriff and as a game protector in Huron County.

Tries to crank tractor with foot

WILLARD — Albert Jones, 35, Monroeville, in employ of the Huron County Highway Department, is confined to Municipal Hospital here with a fractured knee sustained near Celeryville when he attempted to crank a tractor with his foot.

His condition is not considered serious, and he will be released from the hospital in a day or two.

Lila Lou Clark, six year old daughter of Mr.a nd Mrs. Raymond Clark, suffered a broken arm at noon yesterday when she fell from a slide at the local school.

Plymouth firm manufactures farm tractor

PLYMOUTH — The Fate-Root-Heath Company announce the building and marketing of a new farm tractor, which has required over fifteen months experimental work and tests. The new Plymouth Tractor embodies all the latest features, one outstanding is that of four forward speeds and one reverse. The fourth, or transportation speed, allows the farmer to drive a tractor at a a speed of 20 miles an hour.

The officers of the company are John A. Root, president; C.E. Heath, vice president and general manager; H.F. Root, secretary, and P.H. Root, treasurer.

C.K. Watson, who has had 15 years of experience in selling farm implements and directly connected with tractor sales for the past eleven years, will have charge of the sales of the Plymouth tractor. A demonstration of the tractor was given Saturday and Plymouth is proud that the company will manufacture one of the country’s greatest tractors.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok