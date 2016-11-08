Well-known and highly esteemed citizen dies suddenly

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 83 years ago:

Link defeats Fader by 214 in Mayor contest

Riding to victory on the crest of a powerful personal wave, Fred P. Link yesterday defeated his Republican rival, R.E. Fader, 1941-1727.

But all the rest of the Republicans won out save R.C. Orr, veteran fourth ward councilman, and Fred Cole, candidate for council in the first ward, also a former councilmanic veteran.

Gathergood defeated at Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Mayor Roy Gathergood, Republican, was defeated yesterday by C.H. Zipfel, Democrat, by a majoirty of 174.

Jacob Kessler beat Leo Cook by a majority of 41 in the race for Village clerk.

Roman Simon, treasurer, and Fred Burrer, marshal, were re-elected without opposition.

Edward F. Ott dies suddenly

Edward F. Ott, a well known and highly esteemed citizen of this community, died suddenly early today at his home on South West St., a short distance from St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Mr. Ott had lived in Norwalk practically all his life. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Louise, and the following children: Mrs. Ben Barman of Norwalk; Walter Ott of Monroeville; Mrs. Henry Brown of Peru; Mrs. Leo Cap of Sandusky and Oscar Ott of Norwal. Seventeedn grandchildren; three brothers, Herman of Wakeman; Anthony of Peru; and Peter of Toledo, also survive.

Calf jumped off the truck

A young farmer, dwelling between Norwalk and Monroeville, had an unusual experience Tuesday when he took a truck load of calves to the Cleveland market. They were securely corralled with high crates protecting them, but just before he reached Elyria, he discovered one calf was missing -—a fine young Guernsey steer had leaped overboard and escaped. He is offering a reward for its return in today’s want ads.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok