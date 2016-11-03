Golf instructor has close shave in motor crash

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 87 years ago:

Phil Burrer ends suspense by returning

Much concern was manifested here when it became known that Philip Burrer, an insurance man of Maple Street and an overseas veteran, was missing after he had left this city last Thursday to attend an insurance meeting at Cleveland. It was feared that effects of gas attacks suffered during the war or foul play might have caused his absence.

Saturday night, Police Chief F.R. Remington received a telephone message from Burrer who stated that when he left he omitted to state that he might be required to stay away from the city for a few days. This morning, the following dispatch was sent to the Reflector-Herald by the Associated Press under a Xenia date line.

Police today after investigating the story of R.C. Burrer, Norwalk, O. insurance agent, that he was kidnapped by two men and held prisoner two days and two nights. Burrer told police Saturday night that the men accosted him near Norwalk Friday night and at the point of a pistol forced him to drive them through the town. When they reached the outskirts of Norwalk. Burrer said the men bound him hand and foot and drove for two nights and finally let him out here after robbing him of $45. Burrer told officers he was able to hide a wallet containing $100 in the sedan. When the pair decided to turn him loose, Burrer said they gave him $3 with which to buy gasoline for his trip home.

Circle of Mercy will meet

The CIrcle of Mercy of St. Paul’s Catholic Church will meet Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock prompt at St. Paul’s Auditorium. All members are urged to attend the meeting.

The following committee will meet at Mrs. DeWeese’s home at 7:30 this evening: Mrs. Frank Kaufman, Mrs. Frank Herman, Mrs. Frank Haas, Miss Tillie Haas, Mrs. Ed Hay, Mrs. Wm. Ernst, Mrs. George Gfell and Mrs. DeWeese.

Girl Scout news

There are now fifty-one girls attending the Girl Scout meetings. During the month of October there was one Honor Patrol, every member being present at every meeting.The following girls are in the patrol: Blanche Adams, patrol leader; Elena Garcia, Leda Roberts, Gladys Cunningham, Marion and Ellen Robertson and Margaret Irvin.

The patrol of which Eleanor Fisher is patrol leader just had one absent one meeting during the month.

Golf instructor has close shave in motor crash

Professional Reed of the country club golf course had a very narrow escape from serious injury when his Pontiac roadster was almost demolished in a collision with an Overland machine driven by Miss Jeanette Kellogg on Norwood Avenue near Chestnut Street last evening at 9:30. Mr. Reed was driving southward and when Miss Kellogg was about to turn into the driveway at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Woodward, the collision occurred. Mr. Reed was imprisoned in the wreckage and had considerable trouble freeing himself. His only injury was a bruise on one of his legs. Miss Kellogg and MIss Bett Woodward, who was with her, were only slightly bruised.

