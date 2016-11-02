Gerken named ‘Top Citizen'

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Ray Gerken “Top Citizen”

J. Raymond Gerken, board chairman of Norwalk Furniture Corp., received the Citizen Award Tuesday from the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce.

Wayne S. Owrick, manager of Wappler Instrument Co., Inc. and president of the local Junior Achievement program, received a Dedicated Service Award.

The presentations were made before 200 persons attending the Chamber’s annual awards night banquet at the Norwalk Junior High School. Isadore Liehtesien, a past Chamber president, presented the awards.

Receive awards

(Photo caption) 4-H club advisers Mrs. William Friend and Mrs. Earle Mack, of the Hartland Snappy Stitchers, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sengstock, of the North Fairfield Junior Farmers, received $75 checks for their clubs Thursday night at the annual 4-H Achievement Night at Norwalk High School.

Norwalk to spend $2.6 million in 1974

The City of Norwalk will spend $2,626,217 next year, according to the 1974 appropriation ordinance due to go to City Council Tuesday night.

That’s an increase of $217,650 over appropriations for this year.

Most of the increase is the estimated costs for establishing the municipal refuse collection service in January.

Majorette Mascots

(Photo caption) Sixth-graders Lisa Hooper and Betsy Bores twirl their batons at Monroeville High School football games. They are called the “Majorette Mascots.” Lisa is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Hooper and Betsy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leander Bores, both of Monroeville.

Willard 8th grade caps perfect season

(Photo caption) Willard’s eighth-grade gridders sailed through a perfect 7-0 season this year. Members of the team are Steve Kennedy, Dan Snook, Dan Spayde, Ron Morey, Greg Giach, Keith Willoughby, John Popa, Vic Predmore, Rick Robinson, Arnold Alonzo, Jeff Clancs, Paul Adams, Russell Carpenter, Bob Ganfield, Alec Thornton, Dennis Hammond, Tony Lopez, Denny Bogner, Dave Dove, Steve Eldridge, Kevin Carr, Kenneth Holliday, Darrell Gable, Greg Ousley, Jerry Smith, Gary Beamer, Ken Kuhn, Mike Rosso, Jim Kelley, Jeff Danhoff, Mike Troupe, Coach Carleton Riddle, Coach Mark Predieri, Scott Kooken, Ernis Lupa, Ron WIlliams, Denny Kilgore, Otto Hicks, Mike Hammock, Bob Secor, Mike Schafffer and coach Dan Robinson.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok