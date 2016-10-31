Funds raised for rec center

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 72 years ago:

Voluntary gifts raise funds for recreation center

During the past month a very quiet campaign for funds has produced enough money to improve and furnish the former Stewart property which will be occupied by the Recreation Center.

Following the generous gift of the property to the Recreation Center by Mrs. W.C. Pratt, Norwalk citizens and business men have willingly contributed toward its furnishing. It is planned to erect a permanent plaque over the mantel in the Recreation Center naming Mrs. Pratt and the other citizens and firms who made it possible.

Following is the list of those who have made the Recreation Center possible, with their donations of $250 or more:

John F. Ernsthausen, A.J. Baltes, Norwalk Elks Club, R.E. Wildman, Leo Spitzer, Harold S. Bowen, Mrs. W.C. Pratt, Claude V. Martin, Huron County Banking Company, the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, Earl H. Lowe, Herbert G. Pressing, Lawrence-Battle, John N. Orebaugh, Joe V. Mitsch, L.M. Preis, Dr. T.M. Patrick, Home Savings & Loan Co., The Citizens National Bank, Tucker Abstract Co., The Moose Lodge, J. Raymond Gerken, James E. Doyle, Jr., Judge Patrick Frank J. Hiltz, Maple City Ice Company, Drs. Kimmel and Thomas, Wm. J. Billinsly, W.D. Barnhart, Ernest Kohlmyer, Pohl-Morris Co., Patrick-Hiss Company, Norwalk Kiwanis Club, Frank Reineck, Harry Berezin, Judge Irving Carpenter, V.F.W.T.C. Taber Jr., Dr. M.L. Battles, Frank E. Haster, Dr. R.I. Blackman, Homer Lawrence and C.W. Goodell.

Homemakers elect officers

MONROEVILLE — At a meeting of members of the Future Homemakers Association at Monroeville High School, the following officers were elected;President, Joan Schild; vice president, Joyce Ferguson, secretary, Teresa Camp; treasurer, Anetita Boehler; reporter, Maryann Hipp.

Capt. Stanton files action for divorce

Captain Eugene Stanton, of Norwalk, who has been in the armed forces three years, has asked the common pleas court for a divorce from Mary Montgomery Stanton, who resides at 223 or 229 E. Ninth St., Plainfield, N.J.

The marriage took place Aug. 2, 1941. There are no children. Captain Stanton avers that during the three years in which he has been in service, his wife has written not more than 15 times; that she refuses to live in a home provided for her in Norwalk, and that she refuses to give up her position at Plainfield.

Corp. Myron Burdge, 21, is killed in action

Corp. Myron Burdge, 21, paratrooper, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Burdge of Shelby, was killed in action in Holland, according to a telegram sent to the parents by the War Department.

A native of Huron County, Corp. Burdge was graduated from north Fairfield High School and entered the service in January 1942, while employed at the Autocall Co. at Shelby. He went overseas St. 1., 1943 and went into France on D-Day.

A brother, Crop. Robert, is stationed in Greenland with the army air force.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok