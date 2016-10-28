The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 75 years ago:

Cereus plant blooms 9 times in last year

An extraordinary night blooming cereus plant at the city filtration department developed six blooms last night on scheduled time. This plant is unusual in that it has bloomed nine times within the last year. The usual time is once a year. It is thought that the temperature and moisture combination at the filter house explains the activity of the plant.

Shakespeare Club meets

The Shakespeare Club met Monday evening at the D.A.R. House and enjoyed an unusually interesting program which followed the business meeting.

Mr. Harold Bowen spoke on “Some Phases of Insurance” and developed his subject very thoroughly. He explained the many terms used in writing of an insurance policy and emphasized the very comfortable state of mind afforded all who are protected by responsible insurance companies.

A group of Shoestring Players, always popular with the club members, concluded the program by presenting in a most clever and talented manner, a one-act comedy entitled “What Are You Thinking?” The cast included Fay Quinn as Harris, the maid; James Porter as Gaston Delong, the playwright who was too busy writing love scenes to make love to his wife. Thelma Potter, the wife, who was tired of going out alone, and Vincent Hipp, as Roland, the young man whom she met in a puddle.

Hosts for the evening were Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Gilger, Judge and Mrs. Luther Van Horn, Miss Sara Knapp and Miss Charlotte Watson.

Old Timers lose 15-4

MONROEVILLE — Hunt’s Corners Old Timers were defeated by Youths of the same district in a baseball game played on Sunday afternoon at McMahon’s Park, here, by a score of 15 to 4.

Southpaw Johnny Call, Jim Bores and Jim Schild occupied the mound for the youths and limited the Old Timers to eight hits, while the winners collected ten hits off the veteran Rob Gerhardstein and Art Lieber.

Cliff “Tug” Wilhelm, with three hits in four trips to the plate, and Jim Bores and Johnny Call with two hits paced the youths in batting while Richard Bores had two hits in two times at bat for the Old Timers. This was undoubtedly the last game to be played this season on the local field.

Coach Paul Brown fires Charlie Anderson in surprise action

COLUMBUS — Dismissal of Charley Anderson, veteran end from the Ohio State football squad, created a furor today as the Buckeyes opened heavy practice for a triumph over the victoryless Pittsburgh Panthers next Saturday.

In the first drastic disciplinary action since he assumed the coaching reins at Ohio State, Paul Brown announced dismissal of Anderson in a curt, 22-word written statement to newspapermen late yesterday.

The statement said: “For the benefit of the squad and the future welfare of Ohio State football, Charles Anderson has been dismissed from the squad.”

Brown would not elaborate on the statement but it was generally known that Brown did not feel that Anderson was putting out 100 percent in his gridiron efforts this fall.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok