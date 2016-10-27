Driver testifies stutterging got him into trouble

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 75 years ago:

Driver testifies stuttering got him into trouble

Testimony given in the court of Mayor Fred P. Link in a traffic case indicates that Don Edward Aubell of Lorain, about 21, would not have gotten into trouble if he had not stuttered. He admitted that the young Norwalk girl with him drove across a main intersection in the southern part of the county Sunday without observing stop signs and that his car came within an ace of striking a state highway patrol car containing two officers with two prisoners being taken from Willard to the county jail here.

Aubell said he tried to tell the girl to stop but he stuttered so much that it was too late. A fine of $10 was imposed on the grounds the girl companion did not have a drivers license.

Everett Miller leaves Army to become pilot

Corporal Everett E. Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emory W. Miller of 69 North Foster St., has been discharged from Co. G 145th Infantry to reenlist in the Air Corps at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri.

Corporal Miller enlisted in Co. G in June 1937. The men of the company report they are sorry to see “Abe” go and wish him the best of luck and quick promotion in his new service.

Norwalk colored man, born in slavery, dies

Harrison Williams, 92, born in slavery and who is said to have driven the coach of Tom Thumb, Barnum and Bailey circus dwarf, died yesterday in the County Home. He had been blind for the past 15 years.

During the Spanish war, he served as a civilian cook for Company G of Norwalk. In his earlier years, Mr. Williams was employed as a chef in many hotels. He was much esteemed for his good nature and worthy traits of character.

Peru village Farm Women’s Club

The October meeting of the Peru Village Farm Women’s Club was held recently at the home of Mrs. Nettie Atherton, with 16 members and 5 guests present. The guests being Anna Roe, Mrs. Harry Smith, Mrs. Cobler, Mrs. Zalia Webber and Mrs. Guy Bishop.

Mrs. Wilson presented slides on “Flower Arranging” by Laura Lee Burroughs. It was sponsored by the Coca Cola Co. After the slides cookies and Cocoa Cola were served by Mrs. Wilson.

The newly elected president, Mrs. Shirley Brown, presided over the meeting. The new committee heads were assigned and are as follows: Program, Hattie Smith; Menu, Lydia Brooks; Social, Etta Myers; Floral, Mary Myers; and press reporter, Dorothy Jean Brown.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok