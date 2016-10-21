The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 69 years ago:

Rural girl victim of gunshot wound

Phyllis Day, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vera J. Day, who reside on Whittlesey Ave., north of the city limits, was reported in "fair" condition today at Memorial Hospital by Dr. R.A. Blackman, the attending physician, after suffering a gunshot wound through the chest last evening.

The parents told a member of the sheriff’s department that the girl accidentally shot herself at 3:30 p.m. yesterday when she stumbled in a woods near their home while carrying a .22 caliber single-shot rifle, which she had been using for target practice. The pellet missed the heart but passed through the girl’s body.

The girl’s cry for aid as she emerged from the woods was heard by John Reed and his daughter, Betty, who were en route to their home on Schaffer Road. Immediately afterward an unidentified motorist came along heading for town and he brought her in to the hospital.

Booster Club to sponsor champ grade school football contest

One of the first city-wide activities to be sponsored by the newly organized Booster’s Club is a football game, Nov. 11, between the champions of the Junior Football League and an all-star team picked from all the schools in the city.

This actton was voted last night at a general membership meeting at the Elks’ Grill.

Members unanimously expressed their approval of the project after hearing a report by Dr. William Dietz on proposals worked out by the executive committee last week.

Shakespeare Club hears splendid talk by Mrs. Edel

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Henderson, Judge and Mrs. G. Ray Craig and Mr. E.P. Bateham were hosts to the Shakespeare Club last night at the DAR House. President H.C. Ellis conducted the business meeting and turned the program for the evening over to Mr. H.R. Freeman, program chairman, who introduced Mrs. C.H. Edel, guest speaker, warmly welcomed by the group.

Her topic, Puerto Rico, step-child of the United States, was a fascinating one, dealing with the political and economic phases of the small, overpopulated island, a hundred miles in length and thirty-five in width. Her knowledge of the island was first hand, since she spent two years there while Dr. Edel was stationed at the island army base.

Did You Know?

By J. H. Williams

Did you know that a real character in Norwalk forty-five or more years ago was a man named Richard Whitehead — “Dick” for short?

Dick was a socialist and one of Tom Johnson’s adherents. He was likewise a grower of watermelons and muskmelons. His home was far out East Main Street in the vicinity of the Abbey cider mill.

Dick was a man of more than ordinary intelligence, wrongly directed. About this time of year, perhaps a bit earlier, he used to come to town each day to dispose of his melons. He would drive along the streets tooting a tin horn upon which he really could play tunes. The horn might be heard wherever he happened to stop. He always raised fine melons and when one was buying, he would “plug” the critter and let you bite off the red end. After that the melon was sold to you...

...He was a debater of no mean ability and when he could get an audience in George Brady’s cigar store, he was at his best. He could hold the crowd with his 16 to 1 arguments. No matter what side of a question others took, Dick was always on the opposite side.

Once he appeared on a Republican platform, but was promptly escorted off by a policeman. He was a “heckler” in every sense of the word, but he raised luscious melons.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok