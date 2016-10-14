Husband kills estranged wife in Norwalk

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Wounds would-be rescuer during fatal stabbing, then attempts suicide

Kenneth Boggs, 31, borrowed a truck at North Fairfield Friday evening “to go to church,” drove to Norwalk and fatally stabbed his estranged wife, Virginia, 32, in an apartment at 40 N. Linwood Ave., across from the police station, according to reports given to the Norwalk Police Department.

He also stabbed and wounded Donald Risner, 30, a neighbor in the apartment house. Risner, Mrs. Boggs and Mrs. Kathleen Woolever were in the latter’s apartment listening to records when Boggs knocked on the door.

Risner staggered into the police station shortly before 7:30 p.m., bleeding profusely, and told officers Boggs was trying to stab his wife. Mrs. Woolever appeared almost simultaneously to report the tragedy.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment. When police reached the scene, Boggs had fled. He was found an hour and a half later, in a yard at 19 Baker St. He had a cut artery in his arm and his groans were heard by Mrs. Louis Pflieger of that address who called police.

Local boy’s horse gets state honors

Jerry MacDonald, son of A. W. MacDonald, local real estate broker, recently received top state honors for showing horses in Ohio Western Horses Association competition.

A junior at Norwalk High School, young MacDonald has many trophies and ribbons to show for his several years in horsemanship competition in statewide shows. This state award was in the Quarter horse pleasure division in which he racked up a total of 34 points.

Champs

(Photo caption) Champions of the girls’ high school softball tournament is Joe’s Barber Shop. Team members are Sadie Bolding, Sandy Criscone, Ann Brown, Kathy Keiser, Mrs. Eli Joyce, Carol Widman, Ann Vartorella, Pat Moehlman, Mary Ann Strom, Joyce Englert. Missing when the picture was taken was Margaret Grosswiler.

St. Paul’s smashes Berlin Heights

St. Paul’s Flyers toyed with Berlin Heights Friday night at Whitney Field as the local team stormed to a 34-6 victory.

The offensive showing was impressive, but the strong Flyer defense, which held Berlin Heights without a score until less than 7:30 remained in the game, was the conversation piece of the battle.

The visitors could net only one yard during the first half, but ended the game with a new yardage total of 188. This contrasted with 296 amassed by St. Paul’s.

A dangerous passing attack with Tom Seitz on the throwing end came to the forefront for the first time this season. This aerial game, paired with the dangerous running of Jerry Rospert, Terry Ackerman and Ron Ware, gave St. Paul’s a balanced attack. The air game with 10 completions in 17 tosses accounted for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok