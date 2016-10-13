The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

McKinley Club names Antrim president

Russell T. Antrim, local attorney, last night was elected president of the Huron County McKinley Club.

Serving with him for the coming year will be John R. Gerken Jr. as executive vice president, and Mrs. Hellen Lippert, secretary.

Trustees named are John A. Fisher, John E. Wise and Mrs. Helen Wood.

The annual banquet was set for Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in Norwalk High School auditorium. Committee chairmen named for the affair include Arthur F. Henry, speaker and program; Bertie Barnes, decoration; Mrs. Arthur Herner, banquet; Mrs. Lippert, membersip and tickets; Benard Kean, publicity; Harold B. Collier, reception; and Henry Borgia, house committee.

Western Reserve football parents elect officers

WAKEMAN — Western Reserve football parents organized at Tuesday night’s meeting and officers elected were: Preisdent, Mrs. Harry Swinehart; vice president, Mrs. Lloyd Sheldon; secretary, Mrs. Harry Homes; and treasurer, Mrs Paul Adams.

Members of the Board of directors were selected from all areas of the W.R. school district. They are: Hartland, Russell Vogt; Bronson-Norwalk, Fred Knoll; Townsend, Mrs. John Spears; Wakeman, Robert Bement; and Clarksfield, Lloyd Sheldon.

Mrs. Sandusky tops Mrs. Norwalk to become Mrs. Norwalk Divisioin

Mrs. Harold Zorn, as Mrs. Sandusky, won out over her only competitor, Mrs. Stuart Wagner as Mrs. Norwalk, yesterday afternoon to become Mrs. Norwalk Division in the second contest in the line toward Mrs. America. The contest is sponsored by the Ohio Fuel Gas Company here where the competition took place.

Giants get scare before winning 8-0

The fourth grade flag football Giants had their biggest scare of the season yesterday in league play as they edged the Browns 8-0, in a hard fought battle at McGuan Park.

The Giants, who made it five wins in a row, pushed over a touchdown in the final quarter for their fifth Victory. Chris Amato scored the lone touchdown of the game as he raced 10 yards into paydirt. Amato then passed to Chris Meyers for the two additional points.

Billygoats snare fourth straight

The BIllygoats made it four wins in a row as they came from behind to nip the bulldogs, 18-12, this week in the third grade flag football league.

Mike Sutter dashed 25 yards in the final quarter to give the Billys the lead touchdown. Mike also scored from 20 yards in the first quarter to start the Billys off.

Coming Friday — Oct. 14, 1961: Husband kills estranged wife

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok