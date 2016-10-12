Linda Parker is $500 richer

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Linda Parker $500 richer; new pot starts

A Norwalk resident is $500 richer this week as the result of winning the jackpot earnings in the weekly contest sponsored by the downtown merchants of Norwalk. Claiming the jackpot prize was Linda A. Parker, of 25 1/2 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, a clerk at the Harter Pharmacy.

Miss Parker is the biggest winner so fart this year. The contest continues this week with the jackpot set at $100.

The registrations for this week’s award are being taken at the Partick-Hiss clothing store on Main St. The B.F. Goodrich Co. store is the location of next week’s registrations.

Hospital employs engineer

William Slabodnik, administrator of Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital, has announced the employment of a new engineer for the hospital. The new engineer is Chester Noel from Castalia. He replaces Raymond Janoco who resigned after one and a half years of service at the local hospital. Janoco plans to take a similiar position at a hospital in Clevleand.

Mr. Noel, married and the father of three daughters, is a a native of Portsmouth, O. He formerly was employed as chief engineer at Good Samaritan Hospital in Sandusky. Prior to that he served in an engineering capacity with the Columbus Board of Education.

Willard patrolman fifth in training

WILLARD — Willard Patrolman Merwyn Carmean, who attended a three course at the Law Enforcement Officers Police Academy at London, O., Sept. 11-29, was fifth in a class of 50 students and scored 1,860 points in the various subjects which gave him a 93 percent grade.

The school is sponsored by the Ohio State Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation of northern Ohio.

Flyer coach has hopes his charges ready for big game

Norwalk St. Paul Coach Bob Irvin is hopeful his Flyers will blossom into a high-flying team Friday night when they host Berlin Heights at Whitney Field. Despite the fact the Flyers have notched three wins and a tie, against one loss, Irvin feels the team has potential to be a more dynamic squad than they showed in the first half of the season.

Irvin is not displeased with the Flyer showing, but feels potential of the big game has been left unexposed. The first-year St. Paul’s mentor is talking down the optimists that quote Berlin Height’s losing record of one win in five outings.

St. Paul will be in their best physical shape since the loss to Fostoria St. Wendelin, 30-8, two weeks ago. Every one except senior end John Burrill is expected to be in top form. Jerry Rospert, who was slowed last week by an injured ankle, has been running strong this week.

Most valuable

(Photo caption) Eli Joyce and Robert Herner were honored at the Tuesday night Slo-Pitch League banquet as the most valuable players in their divisions. Joyce played with the Jaycees in the B Division and Herner was centerfielder for the A. Division Glass Bar. The two honored players display their trophies and congratulate each other.

Coming Thursday — Oct. 13, 1961: McKinley Club elects president

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok