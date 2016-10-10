Ancient bayonet dug up

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 97 years ago:

Ancient bayonet 8 feet deep in ground dug up

A bayonet of the times of the old Indian wars when Norwalk was but a string of houses on the old Indian Trail, was unearthed this morning by workmen down in the flats on the Hotel Norwalk property recently acquired by the Bowen Co. The latter firm is making extensive improvements and the bayonet was unearthed while digging a sewer trench; it was found about eight feet from the surface.

According to authorities it predates the rebellion and Mexican wars and was probably of about the time of the War of 1812.

“Whether the bayonet came off the gun of the hardy pioneer when he thrust it clean thru the savage breast of old Chief Pazaza, and thus was lost, or whether it was lost from the belt of some early settler when he was running thru the underbrush for cover, I cannot say,” declared A.B. Bowen. “But the fact remains it is a relic of the early days when Indians thronged what is now Huron County. It will be presented to the Firelands Museum.”

Death comes to Emaline Brown

Emaline Ryerson Brown, who died on Oct. 8, was born in Peru, Sept. 6, 1848, where most of her girlhood days were spent. On March 10, 1869, she was married to Frank J. Brown at which time they moved to a farm near Milan, where she resided the remainder of her life with the exception of the last few years. After the death of her husband, which occurred ten years ago, she moved to this city where she has since made her home.

To this union were born five children, four of whom are now living, namely, Mrs. Chas. E. Bowers, Mrs. Elizabeth Breckenridge and Frank J. Brown Jr. of this city and Nelson G. Brown of Toledo. One child died in infancy.

She was the daughter of Nicholas and Sarepta Ryerson, one of a family of eleven children of which but four survive. She was a woman of excellent traits of character, her one chief thought always in mind was in looking after the comforts of others and in her going away, Norwalk loses one of its most noble women.

Hersha is required to pay $2.50 a week for child’s support

Judge R.H. Williams this morning closed the case of the state vs. Otto J. Hersha when he ordered the defendant to pay $2.50 a week toward the support of the infant child of Mrs. Bessie Greenwald. The latter, who is a widow with three children, brought suit against Hersha to force him to contribute toward the support of her third child. About two months ago, a jury returned a verdict in favor of the plaintiff. The defendant is married.

Howard Jefferson leader of Denison freshmen eleven

Howard Jefferson, a star Norwalk athlete, has been elected captain of the Dennison Freshmen football team. Because of the Ohio Conference rules, Jefferson will not be eligible for the varsity athletics until his second year.

Last spring Jefferson was graduated from Norwalk High with the highest scholarship honors.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok