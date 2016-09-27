Trucker defense whips Willard

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

WILLARD — The 1970 edition of the Norwalk Trucker football team will not got into the records for a great offense but they may be remembered as one club that used the least yardage to gain the most victories in a season.

Coach Leonard Hardman’s charges made it two straight wins after an opening season loss to Huron as they toppled Willard Friday night in the Northern Ohio League lid-lifter, 13-6.

“We played a great defensive game for the second straight week,” a jubilant Hardman commented as he walked off the field...

...Moving from the Willard 42-yard line after forcing a Flashes punt from deep in their own territory, quarterback Mike Wilde completed a 24-yard aerial to Jack Lolla and then an eight yarder to Kevin Fogg which put the ball on the eight.

After halfback Dan Pugh bulled for two yards to the six, the Flashes were penalized twice for having 12 players on the field. After the official got through marching, Wilde had just over a yard to sneak for the six points. Mike Leak got the kick through the uprights with 5:04 left in the third to make the score 7-0.

6 sheriff deputies promoted

Two men were promoted to captain and four to sergeant in the sheriff’s department, Sheriff John Borgia announced this morning.

Deputy James Robertson, former Greenwich police chief, was promoted to sergeant. He has been a full time member of the sheriff’s department for eight months.

LeRoy Axx, a part-time deputy, was promoted to captain from lieutenant. Capt. Axx lives at 162 St. Mary’s.

Also promoted to captain was Lt. John R. Nichols, rural Collins.

Promoted to sergeant in addition to Robertson, were Deputy William Day, New Haven; who works part-time and with the auxiliary and Deputy Robert Smith, 6 Hickory Street, and Cpl. Marion Bellamy, rural Norwalk, both of the auxiliary.

Rain, mud Brian Biggs hinder Flyers

Thirteen seemed the lucky number for Norwalk this weekend as the St. Paul Flyers won their 24th straight game over Western Reserve 13-6. It was the same score by which Norwalk bested Willard.

It was the 15th straight league win for the Saints since joining the Firelands Conference two years ago. Rain, a muddy field, and hard running by Western Reserve halfback Brian Biggs almost brought an end to the St. Paul streak as the passing team of Mike Gottfried just couldn’t get rolling in wet weather.

Briggs rushed for an even 100 yards and caught two passes for 22.

The Saints, down 6-0 at halftime, were finally able to move after the intermission. They passed for 77 yards and rushed for 74 in the last two quarters. Sophomore fullback Tom Bellamy was responsible for most of the St. Paul yardage as he racked up 70 yards, 66 coming in the second half on eleven carries.

Western Reserve scored with 1:38 left in the first half on a pass from quarterback Dave Mesenburg intended for end Keith White. A St. Paul defender knocked it out of his hands into the waiting arms of Roughrider Keith Foster, who rolled into the end zone.

The Saints’ first scoring drive came in the third quarter. Quarterback Chris Mushett passed to Jim Borgia for three yards from the 18 then hit halfback Steve Hohler in the end zone to tie the game 6-6. John Brutsche booted the go-ahead point to make it 7-6. ...

...The final Flyer touchdown drive started on their own 39. They moved the ball to the Roughrider 34 and once again Mushett connected with his favorite receiver, Borgia, on a 33-yard pass. Two plays later, Mushett carried the ball over and the Flyers were in the lead 13-6 with just over two minutes left in the game.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok