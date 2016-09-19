Children's home proposition comes up

The top stories in the Norwalk Evening Herald on this date 104 years ago:

More room and better conveniences for county wards badly needed

At the election next November, the voters of Huron County will be called upon to vote upon a bond issue of $38,000 for the purpose of erecting a permanent building for the Huron County Children’s Home, which was made a county institution last spring after being conducted for many years as a private institution and supported largely through the generosity of the people of the county.

The trustees for the home, Mrs. F.B. Case and Theodore Williams of this city; George Sauer of Plymouth and Gus Dangleisen of Bellevue, several months ago adopted plans for the new building, the plans being designed by Architect Shively of Sandusky.

The plans not only provide a very handsome building but one complete in every detail for the purpose of which it is intended.

A site of about six acres on Benedict Avenue, near Christie, was purchased several months ago by the county commissioners, and upon this ground will be built the new home.

Mrs. Levi Sutton passes away

Mrs. Caroline Barnes Sutton, wife of Levi Sutton, died at the family home, No. 175 Benedict Ave., at noon today following a ten days’ illness. Death was due to apoplexy and sunstroke, with which she was afflicted Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, just as she was about to retire. Since then she has been gradually failing.

Mrs. Sutton was born in New York State, Jan. 4, 1839, being in her seventy-fourth year. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Barnes, who came to Huron County with their family in 1845, settling at Weaver’s Corners.

July 3, 1857, the deceased was united in marriage to Levi Sutton in Monroeville. For thirteen years the family made their home near Hunt’s Corners, then for 14 years in Attica, after which the family returned to Huron County, living in Bronson Township. Seven years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Sutton moved into this city and have since made their home at 175 Benedict.

Mrs. Sutton is survived by her husband and two sons, Walter S. Sutton, who lives at home, and J.D. Sutton, of Toledo. Clemont V. Sutton, another son, died in Toledo a few years ago, and Ellis E. Sutton, another son, died in Oklahoma about one year ago. Another child died in infancy.

Installs new curtain in theater

The Sun theater, one of the most up-to-date in the state, is still going forward with improvements. Manager Wilcoxson, not content with putting up a “real front,” is now devoting his attention to inside improvements, his latest move being the installation of a Radium Gold Fibre curtain, the very latest thing out in picture curtains.

This new addition is a daylight curtain, said to be the first of its kind installed in Northern Ohio. It is the latest improvement in projecting motion pictures.

Wants divorce from former Norwalkian

George O. Hall, former Norwalkian, has been sued for divorce by Evelyn Ellen Hall, in the courts of Erie County. Mrs. Hall was a former resident of Sandusky but at present is employed as a milliner in Cleveland.

In addition to divorce, Mrs. Hall asks that Hall be enjoined from calling her up over the telephone or otherwise annoying her.

In her petition Mrs. Hall says unless Hall stops calling her up at her place of employment she will lose her position. She says further that he has been guilty of cruelty and has failed to provide for her.

Ill with ptomaine poison

Louis Ronk is ill at his home on East Elm Street with ptomaine poisoning, caused from eating pork. Yesterday he was critically ill but is much better today and out of danger.

Coming Tuesday -—Sept. 20, 1912: Pinafore staged at Monroeville

