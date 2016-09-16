The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 60 years ago:

Sorry, no more meat, is sign in local shop

“Sorry, no more meat.”

This sentence, that appeared on the meat counter of a local food store today sums up the meat situation here.

Local dealers say they have given up hope of scarcely a slight improvement for a considerable time. Press dispatches indicate the meat famine will hang on possibly two months.

Meantime local consumers must rely largely on beans, peas and fish if they can get it, for their protein food requirements. Mention is made that good sized herds of beef cattle are often seen on farms in local territory.

Fox squirrel bites woman hunter in leg

Mrs. Irene Woodworth of Norwalk had a distressing experience while hunting squirrels Saturday near here with her husband, Robert, and John Almindinger. After she had made a fine shot and dropped a fox squirrel out of the top of a tall tree, Mrs. Woodworth was severely bitten in the leg by the squirrel when she started to pick it up. It was necessary for her to go to a local physician’s office for treatment.

Engage Scott for N. Haven school project

NEW HAVEN -—Following the announcement of the offer of the government to advance $2,600 for the proposed New Haven school project, it is given out that Granville E. Scott of Norwalk has been engaged to draw up plans for a four room building, the remodeling of the old building, and a garage for the school buses.

Excel girls win 11 games and lose three

The Excel Garment Girls, playing their first season of league softball, wound up the season Sept. 1 with a 14-9 victory over No. Fairfield at McGuan Field. That win made their record at the end of the season stand at a very goo margin of 11 wins and three loses.

Following was the lineup which helped bring Excel through a successful season:

Mary Nickoli, shortstop; Mary Seibert, 3rd base; Mary Frey, 1st base; Marie Timman, 2nd base; Ruth Timman, left field; Vera Rice, center field; Mardelle Wright, right field, Betty Frey, catcher; Martha Frey, pitcher.

Substitutions: Veronica Frey, Margaret Stalkamp, Mabel Walker and Susan Lierenz.

Coming Saturday -— Sept. 17, 1946: Memorial Lake project meeting Friday

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok