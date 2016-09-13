Norwalk ready for big county fair

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 63 years ago:

Formal program begins Tuesday night with horse show

Huron County Fair, traditionally one of the best in the state, opens here next Tuesday with a brimming five-day program focusing attention on both rural and urban achievements.

From harness racing to horsemanship, from fluffy rabbits to stately cattle, from garden and home gadgets to power tools — all can be seen in prodigious variety at the fair grounds.

To add zest and spice a midway with attractions and rides for both young an old will be in full sway. The fair’s program beginning Wednesday will be in full gear from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Grandstand attractions, in addition to the speed program three afternoons, Wednesday to Friday, will open at 7:30 Tuesday night with a 13-class horse show and entries from all parts of northern Ohio.

Grand opening at P&R Electric Company here

The P&R Electric Company is observing its grand opening today at its new headquarters, 25 Whittlesey, in storerooms formerly occupied by the Homan Apliance Co.

Believed to be the largest electric store in Huron County, P&R Electric features Norge home appliances, Speed Queen washers and other appliances, James dishwashers, Martin gas incinerators and a complete line of small appliances, vacuum cleaners, electric motors, parts, electrical features and supplies.

Funeral director

(Photo caption) Henry M. Fry, a resident of this community since 1901, will become associated on a full-time basis as a funeral director with the Orebaugh-Johnson Funeral Home, effective Sept. 15, it was announced today by John M. Orebaugh.

A native of Lewis, Ind., Mr. Perry is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and various Catholic organizations and local lodges. He will be present at all of the firm’s Catholic funerals.

Mr. Orebaugh stated that the new associate was employed in a funeral home in his youth and severed his connections because of ill health. He is married and the father of two married children.

Truckers wallop Redskins 21-7

Coach Grant Walls’ Norwalk High Truckers showed considerable promise here last evening when they bowled over the Port Clinton Redskins 24 to 7 in a preview game witnessed by some 800 fans.

In the varsity part of the game, Quarterback Jim Spettle drew first blood when he uncorked a 70-yard sprint from scrimmage to the visitor’s goal. The second TD was made on a beautiful 25-Yard pass from Spettle to halfback Dean Colvin.

Norwalk’s reserves scored both of their TDs in the first quarter with fullback Carl Trace dashing off right tackle for the first marker and quarterback Allan Beach taking it over from the one yard stripe a couple of minutes later.

Veteran back Seitz is lost to St. Paul

St. Paul football hopes for the coming season, not tremendously bright to begin with, took a drooping nose dive today with word that veteran quarterback Gene Seitz, troubled with a recurrent injury, would be lost for the entire season.

This leaves Coach Bill Mazzocco with an almost entirely green backfield. Even before the loss of Seitz, Mazzocco gloomily cast his Flyers as underdogs in all of their games this fall.

The only letterman left in the St. Paul backfield is Alan Myers. Myers, however, worked mostly as a substitute fullback last season and although he was impressive last year and has looked good in practice this season, he still is short on experience.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok