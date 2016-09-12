The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 79 years ago:

City has 1st motor truck theft case

Unless memories of veteran police and sheriff department men fail them, Norwalk has had the first motor truck theft case.

A 1935 Ford tractor hitched to a trailer containing a large load of baled straw, evidently was stolen some time between Friday and Sunday night from where it was parked on Foster Ave. near the Central School. The owners of the tuck buy considerable hay and straw in the district because of its prime quality, much of the timothy hay being sold to race horse stables. Fred Kluding, former county commissioner, of Bronson twp., who has been selling hay and straw to the Dover interests, had been instructed to drive the truck to his farm for another load. Finding the truck gone, he assumed that it had been driven away by a representative of the owners.

3 hurt in wreck near Willard

Robert Keleher, aged five, of Willard, received a broken leg and others were injured when cars driven by Martin Keleher of Willard and Harry Rupert of New Waterford collided Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Routes 224 and 194 near Willard.

The injured, all of Willard, are: Robert Keleher, 5, leg broken and cuts about the legs; Mary Ellen Keleher, 7, back bruised; Mrs. S.C. Rumbaugh, head cut and bruised.

Norwalk gridders scrimmage

Coach Cal Pfeiffer’s proteges will hold their first hard scrimmage under the lights tonight on the regular gridiron. The lights will be lighted up and actual playing conditions for night football will be used to enable the boys to get accustomed to this feature before the Shelby game, which will be played Friday night, Sept. 17.

Here is a chance for the Norwalk citizens to see the new field in actual operation. The Hi lads are working hard to be in trim for their first game that they may start off with a win. Shelby is reputed to have a tough aggregation — hard hitting with plenty of snap and speed.

Mrs. Carpenter wins women’s golf meet

Mrs. Frank Carpenter won the Woman’s Golf Tournament championship which held its finals last Saturday afternoon at the Norwalk Country Club. Miss Pauline Schauss won the B flight.

After the close of the women’s golf association meet, there was a contest for the longest drives. In this, Mrs. Allen Scott Angel won the A flight and Miss Miriam Schauss won the B flight.

It was announced that plans were being formulated to stage a Women’s Golf Tournament next June, inviting seven other clubs to participate.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok