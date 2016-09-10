The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 79 years ago:

Lang farm robbed

Sheriff David A. Berry believes the thieves who entered the premises of Herman Lang, Norwalk live stock man on route 61, just south of the city Wednesday night, may have been the same persons who have committed similar robberies this summer in Erie County. He has conferred with representatives of the Erie County sheriff’s department in the matter.

Property valued at about $300 was taken and included hides and quarters of beef. Mr. Lang buys and slaughters live stock for the local trade.

The thieves evidently entered the farm yard from the rear through a corn field,. A lane had been cut through the standing corn to permit the truck to pass through. The theory is that cutting the corn caused less noise than would have been the case had the truck been driven through the standing corn.

Boy leaps on spike

GREENWICH -—Joe, the twelve year old son of Mrs. Flossie Howell of Ripley had the misfortune to painfully injure his foot last Saturday afternoon. The lad was playing in the hay mow and jumped from the loft to the barn floor, landing on a railroad spike that was covered with hay. The spike ran through his foot, requiring three stitches to be taken.

Wife sues

Jennie R. Martin, through her attorneys Bracy & Bracy, has sued Ferdinand Martin for divorce here on the charge of non-support , spending too much for liquor and abuse. The plaintiff states she has been forced to apply to the county welfare department for aid.

File large mortgage here

A 186-page printed mortgage of the Ohio Public Service Corporation to the Guarantee Trust Co. of New York, has been filed at the office of County Recorder John Elmlinger. Included in the property, estimated value at $26,900,000, are holdings in this county. The fee of $54.22, estimated on the basis of 12 cents a word, was charged here for the recording of the mortgage.

Leaving for college

Within the next three weeks there will be a large number of Norwalk young people leaving for college, many to enroll as freshmen in various schools and many to resume their studies.

Among those leaving within the next few days are Miss Carolyn Peasley, who will enter Denison University as a freshman; Frances Pressing, who will enroll as a freshman at Duke University at Durham, N.C.; Miss Jeanne Ronk and William Fifner, who will enter Ohio University at Athens; John Orebaugh and Harry McKnight, freshmen at Wittenberg at Springfield; Gardiner Fulstow, who enters Yale; Anne Fulstow, Larue School, Cleveland; Paul Delamater and Burton Bracy, Ohio Northern at Ada; Frances Whidden, Toledo University. Miss Peggy Martin resumes her studies at Northwestern at Evanston, Ill.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok