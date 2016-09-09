7-Up factory opening in Norwalk draws thousands

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 79 years ago:

Thousands at 7-Up opening

A crowd estimated from 2,200-2,500 people attended the open house held by Downey-Joyce Seven Up Inc. at its new factory building at E. Main St. and Schauss Ave. last evening.

From 7 o’clock until long after 9, a steady stream of people filed in and out of the building. The visitors were taken on tours of inspection through the plant and viewed the making of this popular beverage form the cooking of the syrup to packing of the bottles in cardboard boxes, ready for shipment. They marveled at the almost human machines employed in the manufacture of Seven-Up.

All those attending this opening celebration were treated to Seven-Up and more than 123 cases were dispensed to the public.

Will ballot on $45,000 school issue

Voters of the Norwalk-Bronson Rural school district will vote Nov. 3 on a $45,000 five percent centralized school bond issue.

It is proposed to erect a school on the Norwalk-Bronson line to accommodate all the pupils of the large district. The bond issue would defray the cost of erecting and equipping the building and including the providing of water supply and sewage service.

At the same election, Greenwich and Greenfield rural school districts will each vote on a three mill extra school levy.

Start work on model home here

Contractor H.E. Roethlisberger has started construction of a 1938 Model Home at 101 Norwood Ave. The house will be of masonry with wrought iron trim and in addition to the usual six-room layout will have a study with adjoining lavatory on the main floor.

It is expected that the house will be ready for exhibition the early part of November. Many new and advanced ideas in design and construction will be incorporated and will no doubt prove of interest to prospective home builders. The house is being designed and sponsored by A.W. Stoutenburg, registered architect of this city.

Local 4-H Clubs to be represented

Ten 4-H Club members from Huron County will attend the State Club Congress, which is to be held at Ohio State University Sept. 12-17. These young people have been selected for their interest and activity in their club, the number of years they have been members, and the interest they have taken in community activities.

The ten boys and girls from Huron County who are planning to attend this Club Congress are Arlene Reynolds, Hartland twp.; Dorothy Dysard, Richmond; Beth Stimson, Lyme; Arlen Kime, Fairfield; Jane Schild, Bronson; Kermit Patchen, Hartland; Walter Albright, Greenfield; Kenneth Reynolds, Bronson; Clair Ross, Fairfield; and William Dalton, Wakeman twp.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok