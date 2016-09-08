Man's hand badly mangled after getting caught in corn husker

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 79 years ago:

Hand is caught in husker

Burt Kellogg, retired mail carrier, is recovering from severe injuries received when his hand became caught in a corn husker at the Pressing Canning plant Saturday. The back of the hand was badly mangled although no bones were broken. An infection that developed in the wound is subsiding. Mr. Kellogg expects to regain the full use of the hand.

Children’s Home kiddies at county fair

Last Friday afternoon was a gala time for the children from the Huron County Children’s Home when the local Order of Elks was the children’s host at the Fair.

Around one o’clock about a dozen cars called at the home to transport the excited youngsters to the Fair grounds where they enjoyed rides on the ferris wheel, merry-go-round, little automobiles, and the whip. Later in the afternoon the children went into the grandstand and were treated to cracker jack and ice cream while watching the activities on the race track.

The children were returned home about five o’clock, all declaring the afternoon one of the big times of the year.

Denver Keplinger returns to Norwalk

Denver Keplinger, recently here on a visit, has returned via Greyhound bus to the Trade School at Norfolk. This school is where Navy men are prepared for work of different kinds on ships.

Denver has made a name for himself at the school, being the first man in his class. Upon his return this time, he will be assigned to some ship, which means that he will have to get his sea legs under him.

Denver came to the Children’s Home in 1929. He has grown up under the tutelage of Mr. and Mrs. D.V. Wentz. He was greatly missed at the Home when he decided to join the Navy, but his success is their delight.

Monroeville schools open fall term

MONROEVILLE — WIth two new teachers on the faculty, Monroeville schools opened Tuesday for the fall term. The initial session was devoted to registration and classes started today. The first teachers meeting was held Monday afternoon.

Faculty members are: Grades 1 and 2B, Miss Florine Worcester of Oberlin, with Mrs. Lois Sargeant as substitute; grades 2A and 3B, Miss Faith Dennis; grades 3A and 4B, Miss Mildred Berner, Nrowalk; grades 4A and 5, Miss Vola Link; grade 6, Miss Victoria Cook.

Superintendent, science, W.J. Alexander; principal, social science, manual arts, Harlin L. Walter; coach of athletics and mathematics, T.W. Gabele; vocational agriculture, shop, John E. Everett; vocational home economics, Miss Ruth Carpenter; Bexley; Latin, girls physical education, Miss Gertrude M. Schwan.

Commercial, Miss Juanita Leiby; English, Miss Dorothy Eckstein; vocal music, Basil V. Alt, New Washington; instrumental music, Carl O. Lenz, Nrowalk; custodian, Arthur H. Schug.

The school bus drivers are Martin J. Hofacker, Keneth Winslow; Lee Smith, Gust P. Lieber and Alpha Bores. Clarence Martin will again serve as substitute driver for all routes and Glenn Ruggles will drive the Peru twp. bus.

Coming Friday -— Sept. 9, 1937: Thousands at 7-Up opening

