Norwalk resident defeats chess expert of Cleveland

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 82 years ago:

Democratic old guard is victorious

Forty-eight of the 53 Democratic precinct committeemen elected at the primary election this month met in the Moose Hall last night and elected the following 12 members of the county Democratic Executive Committee:

Dr. W.C. Martin, Monroeville; W.H. Sattig, Norwalk; Ed. A. Evans, Willard; S.C. Ruffing, Bellevue; Wm. H. Endrich, Bellevue; J.C. Dunn, Wakeman; J.H. Felter, Norwalk; Louis Moore, Willard; P.E. Weidemaier, Norwalk; C.F. Bradley, Willard; F.T. Buzzard, New London; and Russell Gfell, Norwalk.

GOP chooses nine members of county committee

At the meeting of the Huron County Republican Central Committee last night, J.G. White of Wakeman was re-elected chairman and Mrs. Mary B. Cline was re-elected secretary-treasurer.

A committee consisting of D.L. Webb, A.H. Barnes, W.G. Broughton, Fred Cole and S.J. Lewis concerned with the candidates on the selection of the executive committee, with the result that the following were chosen: John R . Berry, Norwalk; Edsall Graham, North Fairfield; Arthur F. Henry, Monroeville; Carl Hildebrand, Bellevue; J.G. White, Wakeman; Mrs. Dot Sykes, Willard; Mrs. Laura Schlachter, Norwalk; W.B. Broughton, New London; H.S. Mclauhglin, Greenwich.

Evans defeats chess expert of Cleveland

Thomas Evans, Norwalk chess player, won a match Sunday at Oberlin over Morris Leysens of Cleveland on the 39th move. The Cleveland man ranks as one of the foremost players in the country and has beaten the present national champion. Aubrey Stoutenburg of Norwalk in the same meeting, defeated Berman, a star player of Elyria.

Game ranch planned for Huron County

NEW LONDON — Plans are being made to establish a State Game Refuge in Huron County, according to advice given out by Joe Walker, of Greenwich, game warden. This refuge, which will be located in the north center portion of the county, will comprise approximately 500 acres and will be used chiefly for the propagation of pheasants and small game. Leases have been secured from farmers in the district embraced in the refuge, who not only have agreed to prohibit any hunting by outside parties, but have waived their own personal rights of hunting in the tract. A large portion of the reserve is woodland and ideally suited for birds and game raising.

Coming Tuesday — Aug. 30, 1932: Norwalk folk escape injury in collision

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok