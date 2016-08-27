The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 82 years ago:

Death takes Mrs. Adams in 99th year

Mrs. S. Louise Adams, one of Norwalk’s best beloved citizens, passed away at 11:45 a.m. today at the home of her nieces, Mrs. James G. Gibbs and Mrs. Esther Powers, 108 W. Main St.

For the last five years, Mrs. Adams had been confined to her bed. Had she lived until Sept. 7, she would have been 99 years old.

A more extended notice of her life and the time of the funeral will be announced in tomorrow’s Reflector-Herald.

Names committees for city’s 125th birthday, ‘Main Street Museum’

Plans were set in motion today for the celebration of Norwalk’s 125th birthday when Frank S. Fisher, president of the Norwalk Businessman’s Ass’n, announced the various committees to make the arrangements for the event.

Before the outline of any of the special features of the program is undertaken, the date will first be set. “The Main Street Museum” will be the largest part of the celebration, but it is also anticipated that many other interesting and profitable features will be developed by the committees.

It is thought likely that the celebration will be earlier this year than it was in 1930 in order to obtain the benefit of the mild weather. Nevertheless, the time will be worked out so as to give the local stores an opportunity to display their latest fall merchandise along with the wealth of fascinating things from the olden days.

Breaks leg while getting out of plane

Most persons who ride in airplanes worry until the plane comes to a stop safely on the ground. But Mrs. Frank Smith of E. Elm Street has reasons to think differently. On Sunday she took a ride in a plane from a landing field west of the city.

The ship reached a high altitude and despite the wind, was sailed perfectly, and a perfect landing was made. But when Mrs. Smith was descending to the ground from the fuselage, she suffered a fall.

At the outset it was thought Mrs. Smith had sprained her ankle. But it developed later a bone had been broken.

Captain Evans to be buried in Woodlawn

Captain Benjamin Evans, 95, Civil War veteran, who died at 12:05 p.m. today at his home in Fremont, will be buried Thursday afternoon in Woodlawn Cemetery here.

Captain Evans was a member of the 55th Civil War Regiment, Norwalk’s own. Enlisting in 1863 in the 8th Ohio Volunteer infantry. Mr. Evans re-enlisted after 90 days of service in the 55th. He took part in the battles of Antietam, Missionary Ridge, Resca and many others. The decedent was with Sherman on the march to the sea.

Coming Monday, Aug. 29, 1932: Democratic old guard is victorious

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok