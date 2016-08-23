The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 76 years ago:

Leon Herrick seriously hurt in accident

Brief word has been received here of a serious accident that befell Leon C. Herrick in Hollywood, Fla., a day or two ago. He had driven a friend to the railway station or airport and was driving back alone to his home.

A truck going the same way had stopped, and Mr. Herrick drove around it and ran smack into a moving train that was crossing the highway on a little-used side track. He was terribly hurt, his right shoulder being broke and his car demolished. His condition is reported to be critical.

Mr. and Mrs. Herrick were formerly prominent residents of Norwalk. He was county engineer for several terms and was particularly active in Masonic affairs, being a 33rdr. The misfortune is deeply deplored by his host of Huron County Friends.

Harry L. Pearce hurt in wreck, dies at Willard

Greeenwich — Injuries suffered when he was struck by an auto on Main Street here Wedensday morning caused the death Thursday afternoon of at Willard Municipal Hospital of Harry L. Pearce, 67, retired Greenwich farmer.

He is survived by his widow, Mary and many other friends and relatives.

Heavy yields of oats reported

Reports of abnormally heavy oat yields are announced in Huron County. Fred Henry, living just south of Norwalk, is said to have raised nearly 1,000 bushes on 10 acres. Dan W. Heyman of the Heyman Bros., Hunt’s Corners, has raised 540 bushels of Swedish oats on six acres.

Clayton C. Albright of Peru is also a seed raiser. His field of 15 acres of Wayne oats yielded 1,200 bushels, or 70 bushels per acre. Elmer Strecker of Hunt’s Corners had a field of eight acres which yielded 70 bushels to the acre.

Willard news

The new nursery at the hospital has been opened. This nursery is entirely new at the south end of the second floor. The lower part of the nursery is deep ivory tile. The upper part is white plaster and the ceiling is cellotex. The bassinets are equipped with complete isolation and adjustable shelves for clothing and supplies for each baby. This new nursery was made possible by the $1,000 left the hospital by Mrs. Blanche Clark, who died in February and has been refurnished throughout in her memory. Susan Lee Jump, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Jump, was the first baby born at the hospital since March.

Coming Wednesday -— Aug. 24, 1940: Munitions being made in local factory

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok