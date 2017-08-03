Does your baby sleep safely?

Huron County Public Health (HCPH), supported with generous donations from Fisher Titus Medical Center, Fisher Titus Medical Staff, New Beginnings Pediatrics and Paramount Advantage Insurance, are distributing free portable cribs to qualifying families in the Huron County area. The program, Huron County Baby Sleep Safe, promotes safe sleep environments for infants.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, every week in Ohio, three babies die in unsafe sleep environments. In response, the Huron County Baby Sleep Safe program will provide a portable crib and education to the qualified family and caregivers of infants.

The Huron County Baby Sleep Safe program is open to income eligible families who lack a safe sleep area for their baby. Eligible families will receive a portable crib and safe sleep education provided by a public health educator. The Ohio Department of Health suggests following the ABCs of Safe Sleep.

Infants should sleep alone, on their back and in a crib.

Follow these other safety-approved tips to keep your baby safe while sleeping:

• Do not let your baby get too hot. Keep room temperatures comfortable for an adult.

• Infants should receive all recommended vaccinations. Call 419-668-1652 ext. 241 to schedule an appointment.

• Breastfeeding is recommended to help reduce the risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

• Do not smoke during pregnancy and after birth. Place the crib in an area that is always smoke-free.

• Give your baby “tummy time” when they are awake and someone is watching. “Tummy time” helps prevent flat spots on your baby’s head, and also helps their head, neck, and shoulder muscles get stronger.

• Consider using a pacifier at nap time and bed time, once breastfeeding is established.

• Obtain regular prenatal care to reduce the risk of SIDS even before birth.

• Avoid alcohol and illicit drug use during pregnancy and after birth.

• Talk to those who care for your baby including, child care providers, family and friends, about placing your baby to sleep, alone, on their back, in an empty crib for every sleep.

Families are eligible for the Huron County Baby Sleep Safe program if they meet the income guidelines for the WIC program and do not have a safe sleep environment for their infant.

To schedule your appointment, call Huron County Public Health at (419)668-1652, ext. 269.