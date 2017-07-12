Doctor comes home to join local practice

The practice is located at 257 Benedict Ave., Building C, Suite 1.

There will be a silent auction with all proceeds going to the Norwalk Area United Fund.

The practice’s “gift” to the community is Elyse Tinker, DO, who has accepted a position with Dr. James Gottfried, her childhood physician.

“She is passionate about women’s health and preventative medicine, but loves all parts of family practice,” according to a release from the practice.

Tinker finished her residency in family medicine at MacNeal Hospital near Chicago in 2016 and worked as chief resident and then faculty. She moved home to Norwalk with her husband and daughter this year.

For more information call 419-668-1101.