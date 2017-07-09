Cleveland Clinic cardiologist joins Fisher-Titus staff

Hershey expands access to the world-class care of Cleveland Clinic for heart patients in the region. He sees patients and performs procedures at Snyder/White Heart & Vascular Center on the Fisher-Titus campus.

Hershey is board certified and fellowship trained in cardiovascular disease. He began his more than 25 years of experience as a practicing physician in 1992 with the completion of his Internal Medicine residency at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, affiliated hospitals, in Akron.

He earned his cardiology fellowship at Case Western Reserve University, affiliated hospitals, in Cleveland in 1995. Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic Heart and Vascular Institute in 2017, he practiced cardiology at University Hospitals in Northeast Ohio.

To schedule a cardiology appointment with Hershey, call 419-660-6946.