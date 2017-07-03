Local convenience store racks up 17 health code violations

No violations

Smoothie Cabana; 641 E. Ohio 61, Norwalk; May 1, standard inspection — No violations.

El Taco Rico; 219 N. Buckeye St., Bellevue; May 2, standard inspection — No violations.

Archie’s Weiners; 4566 Ohio 601, Norwalk; May 5, standard inspection — No violations.

R & D Concessions III; 3145 Sylvia Court, Willard; May 5, standard inspection — No violations.

Feather’s BBQ Pork; 2620 U.S. 224, Plymouth; May 8, standard inspection — No violations.

Hound Dog Hop; 105 Sandusky St., Plymouth; May 8, standard inspection — No violations.

Wild Bill’s Concessions; 72 Sandusky St., Willard; May 8, standard inspection — No violations.

Green Witch Suds & Sundaes; 13 E. Main St., Greenwich; May 10, standard inspection — No violations.

Kats Iron Skillet; 2114 U.S. 224 E., Greenwich; May 10, standard inspection — No violations.

Cravin’s; 184 N. Main St., New London; May 11, standard inspection — No violations.

CVS; 201 W. Main St., Bellevue; May 11, standard inspection — No violations.

Dollar General; 240 Sandusky St., Monroeville; May 11, standard inspection — No violations.

Family Dollar; 6339 Ohio 113, Bellevue; May 11, standard inspection — No violations.

Buckeye BBQ & Pizzeria; 1875 U.S. 250, New London; May 16, standard inspection — No violations.

New Dawn Farm; 5901 Auster Road, Wakeman; May 19, standard inspection — No violations.

Arby’s; 106 E. Walton St., Willard; May 22, follow-up inspection — No violations.

The Laurels of New London; 204 W. Main St., New London; May 23, standard inspection — No violations.

Smokin Timbers; 1164 Ohio 18, Norwalk; May 24, standard inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Sanitarian will return tomorrow (May 25) to check on backflow and ensure that proper backflows are used before licensing.

Smokin Timbers; 1164 Ohio 18, Norwalk; May 25, follow-up inspection — No violations.

The Bellevue Hospital; 1400 W. Main St., Bellevue; May 31, standard inspection — No violations.

Miller’s Drive-In, LLC; 1345 E. Main St., Bellevue; May 31, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Bellevue Beverage Center LLC; 203 Kilbourne St., Bellevue; May 3, standard inspection — Violation: A general pesticide shall only be applied by a licensed pesticide applicator. Observed Raid in backroom, remove from facility. To prevent health hazards, only those poisonous or toxic materials that are required for the operation and maintenance of an FSO or RFE, such as for the cleaning and sanitizing of equipment and utensils and the control of insects and rodents, shall be allowed in the FSO or RFE.

Haar Five Point Marathon; 200 Castalia St., Bellevue; May 3, standard inspection — Violation: A general pesticide shall only be applied by a licensed pesticide applicator. Observed Raid in backroom. No household pesticide shall be stored within the facility. To prevent health hazards, only those poisonous or toxic materials that are required for the operation and maintenance of an FSO or RFE, such as for the cleaning and sanitizing of equipment and utensils and the control of insects and rodents, shall be allowed in the FSO or RFE.

7-Eleven; 150 Sandusky St., Monroeville; May 8, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — An ill conditional employee was not properly excluded or restricted. Employee stated that he had diarrhea this morning and alerted the manager, but was not told to stay home from work. To prevent the transmission of foodborne illness, the person in charge shall ensure that a conditional employee who reports symptoms or a diagnosed illness is prohibited from becoming a food employee. Facility must follow employee health policy to prevent the spread of any illness to customers; Violation: Critical — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Observed various critical violations throughout the facility. Employees must be properly trained to prevent critical violations from occurring; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods were not being held at the proper temperature. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. Cheese was thrown away voluntarily. Cheeseburgers and BBQ were placed in walk-in cooler to bring temperature down to 41 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed cheeseburgers in hot holding unit to be at a temperature of 125 degrees F or less. Person in charge threw away all cheeseburgers; Violation: Observed can opener in back room to not be clean. Cutting or piercing parts of can openers shall be removable for cleaning and replacement; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed a significant build-up of crumbs and debris on floor of reach-in freezer up front. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Observed tops of several pieces of equipment in kitchen and food prep area to have a build-up of dust. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues; Violation: Observed a handwashing sink without water at required temperature. Observed various hand wash sinks throughout facilty to not have the required temperature; men’s and women’s restroom, hand wash sink. A handwashing sink shall be equipped to provide water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F through a mixing valve or combination faucet; Violation: An adequate number of receptacles or storage areas for refuse, recyclables, or returnables was not provided. Observed a hand wash sink in kitchen area without a trash can; Violation: Observed no covered receptacle in women’s restroom. Shower rooms need to have a covered receptacle; Violation: Observed a significant build-up of trash by dumpster area; Violation: Observed build-up of feces on toilets in men’s restroom. Bathrooms need to be cleaned more often to prevent a build-up; Violation: Observed build-up of dirt, dust and debris on floors in food prep area. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt, dust and debris on floors in kitchen area; Violation: Observed mop in back room to be stored in water. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies; Violation: Toilets, urinals, handwash sinks in men’s restroom need to be cleaned. Plumbing fixtures shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and maintained; Violation: Observed a significant build-up of litter on outer edges of property. The premises shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the FSO or RFE, such as equipment that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter. Inspector’s comments: Sanitarian stated that if facility does not continue to improve that a meeting will be scheduled with the health commissioner and with the division director to discuss the facility.

Subway; 271 Sandusky St., Monroeville; May 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed sanitizing bucket in front area to have a concentration of 100 PPM. Quaternary ammonium must have a concentration of 200 PPM to 400 PPM. Employee poured out sanitizer bucket and replaced with proper concentration sanitizer; Violation: The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. At least one employee on each shift shall have Level One Certification training course. Contact HCPH for information regarding the course.

Miller’s Market; 166 W. Main St., New London; May 10, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. The hot holding unit for the service area has a light bulb that is out. Fried chicken near the front of the unit was less than 135 degrees F. Until light bulb is replaced, this hot holding unit should be operated at a higher setting than the facility’s usual. Observed multiple containers of deli products as well as pizza rolls and strombolis that were above 41 degrees F in the reach-in cooler adjacent to the deli. The reach-in cooler was overstocked. The amount of food product should be reduced. TCS food product that was above 45 degrees F was discarded. The person in charge pulled items from the reach-in so it was less stocked; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Ready-to-eat (RTE) TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed two half loaves of meat that were opened on May 1 and not discarded on May 7. Person in charge voluntarily discarded product; Violation: The light intensity in the walk-in refrigerator, dry food storage area, or other area during cleaning was less than ten foot candles. Observed the light intensity in some areas of the walk-in to be 0 foot candles. Inspector’s comments: Expired test strips were observed for three-compartment sink in deli/bakery. Ensure test strips at facility are able to adequately determine sanitizer concentration.

Bassett’s Petroleum; 242 W. Main St., Bellevue; May 11, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Raw animal foods shall be separated from RTE foods. Observed eggs over milk cartons and other beverages. Eggs were moved to bottom shelf until shelving display could be rearranged; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed hamburgers in hot holding unit to be 111 degrees F. Items were thrown away. All hot held foods must be kept above 135 degrees F; Violation: Repeat — A test kit that accurately measures concentration of sanitizer shall be provided. Person in charge could not locate sanitizer test strips. Keep test strips in store at all times.

Fitchville Mart, Inc.; 1596 U.S> 250, New London; May 11, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Reach-in cooler was not holding adequate temperatures. TCS food items were voluntarily discarded; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed sausage gravy that was made on May 3 and not properly discarded on May 9, as well as shredded chicken and bologna spread that were made on May 2 and not properly discarded on May 8. Person in charge voluntarily discarded products; Violation: The reach-in cooler was not holding TCS foods at 41 degrees F or below. TCS food items were between 49-54 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded out of temp products. Facility shall not use the unit until maintenance is performed and I have come out to facility to verify it is holding adequate temperatures; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink used by employees; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris underneath counter and around piping, electrical cords, etc. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Indian Trail Campground; 1400 U.S. 250 S., New London; May 11, standard inspection — Violation: Observed no thermometer in refrigerator. A properly designed temperature measuring device as specified in this rule shall be located in the warmest part of a cooling unit or the coolest part of a food warming unit.

Mickey Mart; 1365 E. Main St., Bellevue; May 11, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date in which the food shall be consumed or discarded. TCS, RTE, refrigerated foods shall not be held for longer than seven days, with the date of opening being counted as day one. Observed dairy creamer without a date mark.

New Happy Garden; 118 E. Main St., Bellevue; May 11, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Observed various critical violations in facility that have been noted multiple times in the past. Sanitarian spoke with person in charge regarding criticals and how to prevent them from occurring again; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed lettuce and chicken in walk-in cooler to not be covered with plastic bags. Food grade coverings shall be used to prevent contamination from the premises; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed cut lettuce on countertop with a temperature of 60 degrees F. TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed raw meat being thawed in prep sink sitting in stagnant water. TCS food shall be thawed as required; Violation: Observed a can opener that has a significant build-up of dirt, dust, grease, and grime covering the utensils. Take items off of prep table and clean and sanitize item; Violation: Observed various shelving units in facility to have cardboard laid down. The food items began leaking on cardboard, which may now harbor bacteria. Cardboard shall not be used to line shelving units; Violation: Observed items of equipment that are non-commercial grade. When facility replaces equipment, they must be replaced with commercial grade equipment; Violation: Observed floor of walk-in cooler to have a significant build-up of dirt and grease on the floors and walls. Clean walk-in cooler floors, walls, and ceilings regularly to prevent this build-up; Violation: Repeat — Observed cold holding prep unit to have a significant build-up of dirt and debris around and on the inside of the unit. Clean unit regularly to prevent the build-up of food debris; Violation: Observed various chest freezers within facility that need to be cleaned out. The bottoms have a build-up of crumbs and food debris and the sealers also have a build-up of grime and grease. Empty chest freezers and clean regularly to prevent this build-up; Violation: Observed operator to wash food utensils without properly sanitizing them in the three-compartment sink. Submerge items in proper sanitizing solution for at least 30 seconds; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed cleaned knives and other utensils being stored in an empty can of sauce. The can had a significant build-up of dirt and debris on the bottom, therefore, contaminating the items. Person in charge placed all utensils in sink to be washed, and replaced can with a food grade storage container that is clean; Violation: Observed floors, walls, and ceilings in back room to be chipping and not easily cleanable. Redo back room and put in place floors, walls, and ceilings that are smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent; Violation: Observed openings in back doors. Replace or readjust so that doors are tightly fitting and do not have an opening when closed; Violation: Repeat — Observed the walls behind the prep cooler to be dirty and have significant build-up of grease. Clean walls around units and behind in order to prevent the build-up of grease and debris; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of grease on the floors underneath stove. Clean floors throughout facility and especially under equipment units in the kitchen.

Freedom Valley of Huron County, LLC; 1875 U.S. 250 S., New London; May 16, standard inspection — Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer. Proved a proper test kit.

Pizza House; 2 S. Main St., New London; May 16, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Critical violations were occurring during inspection; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed multiple TCS food items that were not being held at the proper cold holding temperature in the walk-in cooler. All TCS food products were above 41 degrees F, ranging from 46-48 degrees F. Facility was aware and had maintenance performed on the unit. Do not store TCS food items in walk-in cooler until I have verified adequate temperatures can be maintained. Person in charge voluntarily discarded unfit TCS food products. Keep lids on the prep cooler containers when the food product is not directly in use; Violation: Critical — Observed the presence of flies throughout the facility; Violation: Repeat — Cold holding units did not have a temperature measuring device; Violation: There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer; Violation: Repeat — Observed excessive scores in cutting board on prep table, preventing the adequate sanitization of equipment; Violation: Repeat — Observed build-up of grease, dust and debris on wire racks and equipment throughout facility. Food debris observed inside coolers; Violation: Repeat — Grease and food splatter observed on walls and floors throughout facility. Mildew observed on wire racks, walls, and floors inside the walk-in cooler; Violation: Repeat — Observed mop stored in bucket with dirty mop water. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies.

Sakura Norwalk, Inc.; 187 Milan Ave., Norwalk; May 16, standard and complaint inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Raw chicken was being stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Raw eggs were stored above a box of cut vegetables. Employee rearranged items during inspection; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being cooled according to proper time and temperature parameters. General Tso chicken cooled yesterday was still 45 degrees F. Chicken was discarded during inspection. Proper procedures discussed with person in charge; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Cut cabbage from yesterday was observed in the walk-in cooler without a date mark. Discussed proper date marking procedures with person in charge. Cabbage was properly date marked during inspection; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed several knives in the food prep area that were dirty with food residue and debris on them. Employee ran all dirty knives through the automatic dishwasher during the inspection; Violation: Handwashing sink and vegetable prep sink in the kitchen were dirty with food residue and debris. Clean these areas as often as necessary; Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on walls near the deep fryers, prep table, handwashing sink and vegetable prep sink in the kitchen. Clean surfaces in the facility as often as necessary.

Country Counter Market; 6 East Main St., North Fairfield; May 18, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed some food debris on bottom of meat/sandwich cooler. Some mildew/debris was observed in the tracks of the sliding doors in the reach-in cooler. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean.

Mickey Mart; 47 E. Main St., Greenwich; May 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed cheddar wursts, chili, and nacho cheese that were not being held at proper temperatures in hot holding equipment. Keep hot holding units at proper settings to ensure TCS foods are held at 135 degrees F or above; Violation: Prep coolers, reach-in coolers, and walk-in coolers in facility did not have thermometers placed internally; Violation: Nacho cheese and chili dispensing equipment is holding food at 132 degrees F. Maintenance should be performed on equipment to ensure adequate hot holding of 135 degrees F; Violation: Repeat — Light intensity in the walk-in cooler on the subway side measured 0 foot candle at some area. Light intensity shall be at least ten foot candles.

McDonald’s; 31 W. Main St., New London; May 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed sanitizer solution bucket that did not react with chlorine sanitizer test strips (concentration 0 PPM). Person in charge changed sanitizer solution; Violation: Repeat — Observed grease splatter on wall in rear of facility. Syrup was observed on floor around syrup and CO2 tanks for pop. Some syrup was also observed on racks storing soda pop flavors. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Mickey Mart; 72 N. Main St., New London; May 23, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed a spilt milk on floor of walk-in cooler, as well as some food debris underneath food racks. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Orchard Grove Assisted Living; 670 Flat Rock Road, Bellevue; May 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed cut lettuce in the walk-in cooler to not have a date mark, and the person in charge could not identify when the lettuce was cut. Person in charge threw item away voluntarily.

Subway/Gas Depot; 11 Akron St., New London; May 23, standard inspection — Violation: Prep coolers did not have internal thermometer. A properly designed temperature measuring device shall be located int he warmest part of a cooling unit or the coolest part of a food warming unit; Violation: Sanitizer test kit was water logged. Provide a proper test kit.

The Willows; 101 Auxiliary Drive, Bellevue; May 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed roast beef in the walk-in cooler to be past the seven day date mark. The item was cooked on May 14 and should have been thrown away on May 20. Person in charge threw item away voluntarily; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed sanitizer in the three-compartment sink to have a concentration of only 100 PPM. Person in charge emptied sink and placed new sanitizer in third compartment to ensure that it reached at least 200 PPM; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed multiple dented cans in the dry storage area. Person in charge placed cans aside to be turned in for credit. Cans will not be used within facility.

Wildcat Connections Cafe; 31 E. Main St., New London; May 23, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed some TCS food product in prep cooler that was above 41 degrees F. TCS foods were voluntarily discarded. A possible reason for the out of temp product may have been the cooler door not shutting completely. The temperature in the cooler was raised; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed a couple slices of turkey that had been opened from original container and did not bear a date mark. Turkey was discarded as it was out of temperature in the prep cooler; Violation: Repeat — Observed scores on prep table cutting board that could not be effectively sanitized. Items shall be resurfaced if they can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized or discarded if they are not capable of being resurfaced.

Cold Rush Dairy Bar; 1196 W. Main St., Bellevue; May 31, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed nacho cheese sauce being held in the hot holding unit at 113 degrees F. Hot holding cheese unit is not to be used to cook the cheese, it should only be used to hold the cheese hot. The cheese should be microwaved to a temperature of at least 135 degrees F or above and then placed into the hot holding unit. Person in charge placed current cheese bag in microwave to ensure that item reaches 165 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a can opener that had a significant build-up of food debris on the cutting portion of the opener. Item was placed in the sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized; Violation: Observed a non-commercial grade mini fridge in front of facility. Person in charge stated that item will be replaced with a commercial grade piece of equipment once unit breaks down or is replaced.