Health department distributing free mosquito control kits

Residents of Huron County can pick up a mosquito control kit at HCPH’s Environmental Division at 180 Milan Ave, Suite 8. Proof of residence in Huron County (for example, a utility bill or driver’s license) will be required. Individuals must have property with standing water that can’t be removed and agree to use the kit on their property only. Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to one pack per household.

The mosquito control kits contain a card with 12 Natular DT larvicide tablets, which residents can use to treat standing water and containers on their property. Each tablet lasts up to 60 days and can be used to treat containers (up to 50 gallons) and areas of standing water up to 25 square feet of surface area (six-inches deep or less). This larvicide prevents mosquito larvae from developing into adult mosquitoes that may carry mosquito-borne diseases.

“By arming our residents with mosquito control kits, they are able to stop mosquitoes from breeding in the area and in turn, provide a greater level of protection to their families and community,“ said Huron County health commissioner, Tim Hollinger.

Residents seeking additional information can visit https://goo.gl/4p7p6Q.