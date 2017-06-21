$15,000 grant to help fight local childhood obesity in Huron County

The health department received more than they expected to help the fight against obesity locally from the Safe Routes to School grant.

“It’s based on the obesity rates in children climbing so we want them to exercise more,” health commissioner Tim Hollinger said.

“When I was in school, everyone walked to school unless you were out in the country. There weren’t buses in town. Nowadays they’re either dropped off at the door or there are certain areas in the city and the buses pick them up from there and take them. So (the question is) how do we get them to start exercising? Walking seems like a good idea and there are some promotional events where the grants pay for incentives.”

Board president William Napp wasn’t immediately in favor of the grant and hesitated to vote to accept it. He was unsure if would really get full utilization from county residents.

“Do you really expect more people to walk to school?” Napp asked.

“That’s the goal with the funding,” said community health director Katie Spaar. “But that’s not the only thing it’s used for.

“It’s not just related to kids walking to school. For example, just purchased a tarp for Safety Town. So kids are using the tarp to correctly learn how to cross the street and watch for traffic, so they’re also getting exercise by biking and going to different educational events. It’s not just increasing kids walking to school. There are other aspects of the grant we’re trying to utilize. So yes, it’s called Safe Routes to School, but it’s about more than just walking to school.”

Napp said he was thinking of the further outlying communities in the county and was concerned how they would benefit from the $15,000.

“OK, because I was thinking, we have like the Greenwich kids (who) can’t walk to South Central,” he said.

Spaar said “that’s why there are these other activities as well,” adding they hope to reap the benefits soon, even over the summer.