Jill Slater named Fsher-Titus Foundation director

Her role is to connect community members with the mission of supporting and strengthening the hospital through the foundation.

“The Fisher-Titus Foundation is a separate not-for-profit entity that supports Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Norwalk Memorial Home and North Central EMS through projects that ultimately benefit the patients and the community,” said Lorna Strayer, president and CEO of Fisher-Titus Medical Center. “With support from residents and businesses, Fisher-Titus Foundation has been able to help fund new technology, pre-hospital care, community outreach programs, support groups and capital building projects to improve and expand inpatient and outpatient services.”

Slater comes to the Fisher-Titus Foundation after working in higher education with Ashland University for 13 years. Her most recent position at the University was Interim Director of Development for Ashland Theological Seminary. In that role, Slater worked directly with donors, wrote grant proposals and represented the Seminary in all areas of development and fundraising.

Prior to her work at Ashland University, Slater worked as a social worker for more than 10 years. She has been married 28 years. Slater and her husband have two adult children who keep them laughing and a granddaughter who keeps them young at heart.

“I am very enthusiastic about my new role with the Fisher-Titus Foundation and I enjoy connecting donors with opportunities for philanthropy that are close to their hearts,” Slater said. “Because Fisher-Titus Medical Center is a tremendous asset to this community and has touched the lives of so many, I look forward to assisting community members interested in partnering in this important work.”

If you are interested in partnering with the Fisher-Titus Foundation, please contact Jill Slater, Director, at 419-660-2528, or donate online at fishertitus.org.