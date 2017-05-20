Nearly 250 volunteers recognized for service at FRMC

During the recognition banquet, nearly 250 volunteers were honored for their hours of service. The dinner included remarks from Anne McGookey, director of volunteer services, John Bacon, board of directors chair, Jim McClain, spiritual care volunteer, and Martin Tursky, president and CEO.

In recognition of the volunteers, McGookey presented certificates and gifts to volunteers in acknowledgement of their hours of service in 2016. Special recognition was given to anniversary award recipients:

Royal Flush — 25 Years

· Shirley Mapus

· June Stephenson

· Mary Potts

Ace of Hearts — 20 Years

· Sherryl Balduff

“Our volunteers are crucial to accomplishing the mission here at Firelands Regional Medical Center,” McGookey said. “Spreading their time and talents across 35 departments, the volunteers make a huge impact on the staff, patients and organization as a whole.”

For more information about volunteering at Firelands Regional Medical Center, call 419-557-7460 or visit firelands.com/volunteer.

In other health-business news:

Fireland’s hospice, palliative care earns ACGME accreditation

Firelands Regional Medical Center’s Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship was recently awarded initial accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). James Preston serves as the director for the fellowship. The Firelands Regional Medical Center Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship is designed for candidates who have long term career goals in end-of-life care or a desire to pursue end-of-life care as an adjunct to their career in primary care. The program is a one-year fellowship leading to board eligibility in hospice and palliative medicine. The fellowship is sponsored and supported by Firelands Regional Medical Center and Stein Hospice Service, Inc. Fellows will receive broad, practical experience in hospice and palliative medicine through inpatient and outpatient rotations supervised by certified hospice and palliative medicine experts. Learn more about the medical education programs at Firelands Regional Medical Center by visiting firelands.com/medical-education

If you type firelands.com into your Internet browser right now, you may be surprised by what you see. Firelands Regional Health System’s digital presence has undergone a dramatic transformation. The system’s three websites – firelands.com, firelandsphysiciangroup.com and foundationforfirelands.com – were recently refreshed and updated with a number of modern improvements, including enhanced user experience, with the most-used tasks right at your fingertips, online bill payment, empower blog, locations directory, improved physician profiles, and mobile accessibility. The current website, which launched on May 9, is only the first result of a series of ongoing enhancements. See the new website and its fresh design by visiting firelands.com today.