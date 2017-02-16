Certified nurse practitioner Cari Spettel joins Norwalk Primary Care

Spettel began her nursing career in 1996. From 1996 to 2008, she worked as a registered nurse at Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.

In 2008, Spettel earned a master of science in nursing and became a certified nurse practitioner.

After serving the needs of adolescent and adult patients in multiple nurse practitioner roles, she joined Norwalk Primary Care to expand the practice’s clinical services in North Central Ohio.

To make an appointment with Spettel, call 419-668-8110.