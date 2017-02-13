Huron County Community Health to conduct surveys

Over the next several weeks, more than 3,000 Huron County residents will be randomly selected to participate.

Residents of Huron County who are randomly selected are urged to complete and return the survey.

The anonymous survey asks participants to answer questions about general health, risk and protective health factors and access to health care. These answers will create a snapshot of the health of Huron County residents. The results will guide many public and private agencies in their program planning over the next several years by identifying key health problems.

Results will also help to unite community toward these priority areas, so that health needs can be met. The final community health assessment report will be published in the spring of 2018 at which time the results will be used to prioritize needs and create a community health improvement plan.

The Huron County Health Partners have already seen measurable change through this process over the past three years. As a result of this collaborative effort, Huron County Health Partners have impacted the community’s health through:

• Leveraging funding for: increased tobacco prevention, drug screening tools, court appointed opiate medication assisted therapy, and drug overdose prevention programs

• Educating and ensuring compliance with alcohol sales to minors

• Increasing mental health providers and depression/substance abuse screening events and policies

• Offering free community walking/running groups, such as Couch 2 5K and Walk with the Doc events

• Expanding community gardens and teaching gardens, as well as gardening education

• Increasing inter-agency referral to care and communication

• Offering new insurance enrollment assistance and coordination of insurance coverage for underserved populations.

• Providing a new Huron County Resource Tool and promotion of the 211 call center

• Developing new partnerships, shared resources, and coordinated programs throughout the Huron County Health Partners

In a press release about the surveys, the health department stated: “With the successes we have seen in our targeted areas, we hope to continue the momentum. Without the community’s participation in the community health surveys, these targeted efforts against health problems in our community could not be addressed. Thank you in advance for your participation.”