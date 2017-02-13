Hepatitis C cases in Huron County spike

At the recent regular board meeting, the monthly report revealed the numbers only have gotten worse, causing the board to have a designated hepatitis discussion after the regular disease report.

“Hepatitis is pretty high this month compared to other years,” epidemiologist Sydney Cmar said. “We did have quite a few new cases come in.So we’re trying to watch that and keep an eye on it.”

While in years past, January saw a few cases, 2017 saw an unusual spike.

There were four new cases of Hepatitis C reported in 2014, eight in 2015 and 10 last year. Last month though saw a whopping 16. This is very close to the department’s high, 18, which occurred in April, 2015 and is only the third time the numbers have gone above 14.

This is particularly concnerning because unlike with other diseases where the patient is cured and eventually the person is no longer effected by or able to transmit the disease, Hepatitis C is rarely treated, meaning the number of cases continue to add up.

“I wanted to show you is Hep C stacked,” Cmar said of a graph she put together.

“The reason I stacked (the numbers in the graph) is that it’s really important to remember that a lot of Hep C cases don’t resolved their Hepatitis C. So with each new case, we’re actually increasing the amount of individuals with Hep C in the population because their not resolving their hepatitis infection. So as we get more and more Hep C cases — unlike say, chlamydia, you get treated and you test negative, then you no longer test positive for chlamydia — Hepatitis C on the other hand, very few of these people actually resolve the infection. There is small percentage (that resolves it). There is a treatment out now that is available but it’s very expensive and most insurances don’t pay for that.

“Most people in the population will remain Hep C positive in the chronic phase.”

In the past three years alone, 286 people were reported to have Hepatitis C (79, 108 and 99 respectively). Adding January’s 16 cases pushes the number over 300.

Cmar said there is a likely source that accounts for the rising numbers, one that links back to the county’s ongoing battle with drugs.

“Over time, the percentage of our population with Hep C is going to be getting larger,” she said

“Remember that a lot of Hep C cases are exposed to Hep C via IV drug use, so a large portion are exposed by that IV drug use. A lot of Hep C cases don’t get resolved because they don’t get treatment. So unlike other diseases, when they get it the get treatment and it’s cured, we’re actually just adding to the population of our area that has Hep C. It stacks up.”

In other board meeting business, the department is “looking at getting a partner to work with someone to offer Vivitrol treatment,” said health commissioner Tim Hollinger.

“Firelands Counseling does offer Vivitrol treatment, but there does seem to be a limitation on the access of care,” he said. “We would be able to get the counseling they need along with the monthly Vivitrol shot (if we find a partner).”

This year’s flu season seems to be more severe than last year.

“Last year’s flu season was very mild,” Cmar told the board.

“This year’s was pushed out a little more than that. We’re up a little bit this year for our average compared to our historical average. We’ve a had a lot of people sick this year, a lot of kids out of school with the flu this year.”