How bad is Huron County's opioid problem? Addicts now abusing a drug intended to help people become free of dependence

Recent health care data does, and it was a topic of discussion Thursday during a county health board meeting.

That also is the topic of a four-part series being posted on the Reflector’s website today. This is part two.

A new self-reported survey of those in drug-therapy treatment revealed shocking results.

“They ask them, ‘What is your drug of choice?’” said Elaine Barman, Huron County Public Health health educator. “’If you could have any drug, and that was your No. 1 addiction, what is it?’ They said opioids. In Huron County, 20 percent of the people who are in counseling for addiction said, ‘I like my opioids. They’re the top thing for me.’

Another problem involves the use of Suboxone, whose active ingredients are naloxone and buprenorphine. It is a drug that is supposed to be prescribed by some physicians along with counseling and psychosocial support to help manage opioid dependence.

However, numerous sources, including Mayo Clinic, drugs.com and US FDA, show that Subxone also has a high risk of dependence and addiction.

“They pulled suboxone use that is not associated with treatment,” Barman said. “So someone has an opiate-related addiction and they’re going to go and see somebody and they’re going to prescribe them something to help them get off of the heroin. That’s suboxone.”

The problem is you can not only become dependent of Suboxone, but can become high, making it a marketable good on the streets.

“Suboxone has street value,” Health Commissioner Tim Hollinger said. “It’s a drug that can make you high. Suboxone isn’t like Vivitrol that can’t make you high, that stops you from getting high. You can get high on Suboxone. Some people, when they can’t get heroin, will use Suboxone as their next choice.”

“Many of them said they’ll carry one of them (Suboxone) in their pocket for a bad day when they can’t find heroin, or their other drug of choice,” Barman added.

“They’ll pop a Suboxone because it will keep away or drop symptoms down long enough for the day for them to get to another dose. A lot of them will be in treatment and will take their Suboxone strips, cut it in half, use half of it for themselves and sell the other half. So ‘I’m going to try to profit while I’m in treatment’ they think as well. Suboxone can be one of those things that can flip real easy.”