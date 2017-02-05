Super Bowl food safety tips

Come Sunday, there will be many Super Bowl parties throughout Huron County. These parties will have plenty of food and snacks to make game day enjoyable for many fans. So whether a party host or a party goer, Huron County Public Health (HCPH) suggests following these tips to keep game day snacks from ruining Super Bowl Sunday.

No. 1 Perishable foods should be left out at room temperature for no more than 2 hours. Instead of leaving snacks out through the whole game, replace left out snacks with fresh ones at half time.

No. 2 Try to keep game time goodies at an appropriate and safe temperature. Make sure that cold foods stay cold and hot foods stay hot, to prevent bacteria from multiplying.

No. 3 When cooking and preparing meat make sure that it is cooked to the correct temperature. Don’t just rely on the look and texture of the meat, instead use a thermometer to ensure that you and your guests don’t get sick.

• Raw beef, pork, lamb, and veal should be cooked to 145°F

• Raw ground beef, pork, lamb, and veal should be cooked to 160°F

• All poultry should be cooked to at least 165°F

#4 -Most importantly make sure to wash your hands! Many Super Bowl snacks are finger foods.

Using hot soapy water and thoroughly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after handling raw meat and poultry, can prevent the spread of harmful bacteria.

Play it safe and don’t let foodborne illness ruin your Super Bowl Sunday.

Source: United States Department of Agriculture.

Jessica Colvin is a public information office with the Huron County Public Health department.