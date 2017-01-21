Don’t let the bed bugs bite

Bed bugs are small, flat, oval, reddish-brown, wingless insects that feed on the blood of humans or animals. Bed bugs do not fly or jump. However, they can crawl very fast. Don’t panic! Bed bugs can be controlled with careful inspection and by using proper control methods.

Bed bugs are primarily a nuisance to humans and are not known to transmit disease. Everyone reacts to bites differently. Some people do not react to bites. Others may have a severe allergic reaction and the bite site may become infected and itchy. Bed bug infestations can cause loss of sleep, anxiety, and psychological and emotional stress.

Signs and symptoms of a bed bug infestation

• Bite marks on bare skin that is exposed while sleeping

• Live bed bugs, eggs and cast skins

• Black or rusty colored spots on the mattress, bedding or nearby furniture

Bed bugs are experts at hiding. Look for evidence of an infestation close to where people sleep. They may hide in fabric, wood and paper surfaces. Bed bugs will hide anywhere they can fit.

Investigate all seams, cracks, crevices, undersides of furniture and drawers, books, wall hangings, radios, telephones, hollow furniture legs/frames, hinges, outlet covers, baseboards, head boards, box springs (remove the cheesecloth underneath and the protective corners), etc.

Bed bugs travel from place to place by hitchhiking in luggage, overnight bags, clothing, bedding, furniture, and anything else they can cling to or hide in. People do not realize they are transporting bed bugs, and unknowingly infest areas as they travel.

How to deal with bed bugs

If a bed bug infestation is discovered here are some steps that can be taken:

• Reduce and eliminate clutter. Don't keep piles of clothes, boxes, toys, shoes, etc. on the floor, under the bed, or in closets. Bed bugs do not discriminate between clean and dirty places to infest, however keeping areas clean can eliminate prime hiding places.

• Vacuum frequently. Throw away vacuum bags in an outside trash container...NOT inside the house. For bag-less vacuums, empty the container in an outside trash container.

• Once all areas have been cleaned. Keep items in plastic bags or plastic bins to keep them from becoming re-infested.

• Diatomaceous Earth (DE) is a fine powder that can be used to dehydrate and kill bed bugs it comes into contact with. For more information about DE visit www.HuronCoHealth.com/Bed-Bugs. Bug bombs can be ineffective and might cause bed bugs to hide wall. Professional exterminators can offer a variety of treatments.

• Do laundry on HIGH heat in the water and HIGH heat in the dryer for 30 minutes. This can kill bed bugs and their eggs that may be on clothing.

For more information visit www.HuronCoHealth.com/Bed-Bugs or call Shannon Ditz, HCPH’s Bug Specialist at 419-668-1652 Ext. 249. HCPH can also provide bug identification at no charge. Specimens must be in sealed containers with no other materials present to be accepted.

* * *

WHAT TO DO IF YOU FIND BED BUGS AT HOME

Bed bugs are small, flat, insects that feed primarily on the blood of people while they sleep. They are reddish-brown, do not have wings, and are visible at all stages. Adult bed bugs are about the size of an apple seed. They can live for several months without a blood meal and while they do not spread disease they can be an inconvenience for anyone whose home becomes infested.

Below is a list of things you can do if you notice bed bugs in your home. The sooner you start to attack the infestation, the easier it will be to get rid of these bugs. Using a professional exterminator is the quickest and most effective way to get rid of bed bugs. If a person tackles the problem on their own, it could take a year or more until the bugs are completely gone. HCPH recommends completing these additional steps even when using an exterminator.

Bedroom

• Cover the mattress, box spring and pillows with allergy/bed bug protective covers. These run about $25 to $65 each, and are less expensive than buying a new mattress. Make sure the package says for bed bugs. They can be found in local retail stores as well as online.

• Leave these covers on for at least a year. Bed bugs trapped inside cannot get out and will die if left inside for over a year. New bed bugs will not be able to get inside.

• Don’t forget to cover the box spring as well. Special box spring covers can be found online with protective corners to keep the cover from tearing when rubbed against the frame.

• Make the bed an island. Make sure the bed touches nothing else. Pull it away from walls and bedside tables. Even if it is only an inch away it will prevent the bugs from crawling onto the bed. Mattresses should be on a frame and not left on the floor, where bed bugs can easily climb. Remove dust ruffles and make sure no sheets or blankets touch the floor, wall, or nearby furniture.

• Buy Climb Up Cups to put the legs of the bed in. These will trap insects coming and going. The cups are used for monitoring the problem. You will be able to see if they are still on the mattress or frame or if they are coming from somewhere else in the room. Even though the insects will die in the cups, this not a form of extermination. Climb up cups can be found online or purchased at the Health Department for $11.25.

• Sleep in the room you think the bed bugs are in. This may go against your instincts, but if you move to another room, like the living room, they may follow you and infest other areas of the house.

Getting rid of the problem

Use Diatomaceous Earth (DE). If used as directed, DE will dehydrate and kill bed bugs it comes into contact with in 24 to 48 hours. DE is safe for use around people and pets when used as directed (it is not a chemical, but should NEVER be breathed in). The DE will work as long as it is in place and stays dry. Don’t forget to reapply after vacuuming.

To apply, lay a very fine dusting of DE in areas where bed bugs might hide. Do not put this powder everywhere in the room or in large piles, as bed bugs will just go around. DE can be purchased in local retail stores by the bag for around $10 to $14. If purchased by the bag, you will also want to buy a dispenser. A clear salad dressing bottle can work for this purpose and is inexpensive. DE can also be purchased at the Health Department for $5.50 and includes an all-in-one bottle dispenser.

• Insect Sprays and Bombs vs Professional Exterminators. Bug bombs might actually make the problem worse by driving bed bugs to hide in the walls.

Insect sprays usually only work if you make direct contact with the bed bugs, so bugs that are hiding or eggs will be missed by the spray. Professional exterminators can offer a variety of treatments and will have access to the most effective treatments currently available.

Clean, clean, clean!

• De-clutter so that bed bugs have fewer places to hide and so you can easily check routinely to see if you have them.

• Vacuum frequently in all areas of the home, not just high traffic areas. Use the crevice tool to get into all nooks and crannies where bed bugs might hide. Throw away vacuum bags in an outside trash container...NOT inside the house. For bag-less vacuums, empty the canister in an outside trash container.

• Move furniture and turn items upside down. This will allow you to look for bed bugs and to clean these areas. Clean curtains, wall hangings, behind picture frames...everything!

• Once you’ve cleaned items, place them in plastic bags or plastic bins to keep them from being re-infested. Continue to do this until everything in the room has been cleaned and your home is free of bugs.

Treat clothing

• Do laundry on HIGH heat in the washer and HIGH heat for 30 minutes in the dryer. This can kill bed bugs that may be on clothing. Other items such as shoes, plush toys, purses, book bags, etc. can also be treated in the dryer.

Using a hand-held steam cleaner will kill bed bugs and their eggs, but you have to have direct contact with them for this to work.

Inspect and clean all furniture and clothing, new or used, before bringing it into your home.

It is a good idea to live out of plastic containers until you are sure the bugs are gone. You can also dress out of the dryer to ensure you are not carrying bed bugs on your clothing to other locations or vice versa; into your home.

* * *

HOW TO USE DIATOMACEOUS EARTH

Make sure you have what you need for the job. There is no wrong way to apply DE. It just needs to come in contact with the bed bugs to work. HCPH recommends not leaving large piles or sprinkling the DE everywhere. Bed bugs will just simply go around the large piles.

Step one: Dismantle your bed

To really be thorough, you need access to all of the joints and crevices where the bed bugs are probably hiding. You also need full access to both sides of your mattress pad along all of the folds and edges. These are the areas where bed bugs flourish.

Step two: Vacuum

Vacuum the frame, joints, crevices, the place where the rungs go, and the entire mattress and box spring. During this process you want to vacuum up as many adults and eggs as you can. Once you complete this step you will need to throw out or empty the vacuum bag in an outside trash bin.

Step three: Application

Lightly dust every nook and cranny on the bed frame and mattress. You should dust the baseboards of the room and also behind any picture frames or furniture that are close to the bed. Remove outlet covers and dust in the outlet box. Be sure to dust behind curtains and valances. Bed bugs will travel, so they could be anywhere in the room.

Using a brush, work the DE into hard-to-reach areas of the bed frame, mattress, and other spaces in the room. Remember, the idea is to get the DE into locations where the bed bug will come into contact with it. The brush will allow you to get into the smaller spaces.

Step four: Reassemble your bed

Once you’re done with the bed, move on to surrounding furniture. Empty dresser drawers, pull drawers out and dust their undersides and the inside walls of the dresser. Dust anywhere bed bugs might hide. Work systematically around the bed and room.

Step five: Repeat process as needed

It may take a couple days for the bed bugs to come into contact with the DE, and it will take a couple more for them to die. DE will continue working for months, so long as it stays dry. You can leave a protective coat of DE to prevent future outbreaks of bed bugs. Should you encounter any more, simply repeat these steps.