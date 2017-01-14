New Beginnings Pediatrics joins Fisher-Titus family

“We are extremely pleased to welcome this well-respected group of health care professionals as a part of our Fisher-Titus family,” Strayer said. “Dr. Glenn Trippe began New Beginnings Pediatrics in 1992 with the vision of providing area families with the highest level of specialized care to newborns, children, and adolescents. We are honored to continue his legacy of providing world-class pediatric care.”

In addition to New Beginnings Pediatrics founder Dr. Trippe, the New Beginnings Pediatrics physician team includes Dr. Melanie Jungblut, Dr. Wendy Millis, Dr. Paul Wnek, and Dr. Karen La Salle. They are supported by a staff of certified pediatric nurse practitioners Laura Mendoza, Ashley Morris, Caitlin Joy and Addie Shock; and a 26-member clinical and office staff.

“I am confident that this collaboration will ensure the stability and growth of quality pediatric services in our area,” Trippe said. “Together we look forward to continuing our 25-year history of providing parents a secure, caring environment for their children’s health care needs from infancy through adolescents. Both Fisher-Titus and New Beginnings Pediatrics embrace the philosophy of providing area residents with the best possible health care in their own communities.”

Patients of New Beginnings Pediatrics will experience very little change. The practice will retain the New Beginnings Pediatrics name and the office will stay on the Fisher-Titus Medical Center campus. The practice sees some 23,000 patients annually. New Beginnings also will maintain its strong relationship with Akron Children’s Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.

“In addition to building his own practice, Dr. Trippe’s long-standing collaboration with Akron Children’s Hospital over the past 25 years has resulted in a strong network of pediatric specialists serving patients right here in our community,” Strayer said. “Thanks to his hard work, families do not have to leave the area to see specialists in cardiology, genetics, orthopedics, neurology and pulmonology.”

In 2014 that collaboration was enhanced with the opening of the Pediatric Center of Excellence in Medical Park 3, providing a one-stop location for Akron Children’s Specialty Care physicians and New Beginnings Pediatrics.

Dr. Trippe will continue to serve as Chief of Pediatrics and Medical Director for Pediatric Services at the Medical Center.