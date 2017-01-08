Have you tested your home?

What is Radon?

As defined by the EPA, “radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer”.

Radon is colorless, odorless, and tasteless, and unless you test for it, you may never know your potential level of risk.

The National Safety Council explains, that radon is formed naturally by radioactive decay of uranium in rock, soil, and water. It can be found in all 50 states, and Huron County has above average levels; national average is 1.3 pCi/L and Huron County’s average level 4 pCi/L and above.

What are the dangers of Radon?

Radon is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, according to EPA estimates, and the number two cause of lung cancer overall (smoking being the leading cause). Lung cancer has one of the lowest survival rates out of the many different types of cancer, however many of the causes can be prevented.

Should I test my home?

The EPA has ranked Huron County as a zone 1 county, meaning that it has the highest potential for elevated levels of indoor radon. To ensure that you and your family’s home has a safe air quality you need to test for radon. Radon has no “safe” level and breathing in air with elevated levels of Radon over a long period of time can lead to lung cancer. Radon levels vary from house to house, so your neighbor’s radon level is not necessarily predictive of your individual radon level.

How do I get a radon test kit?

The process to receive a free radon test kit is very simple. Please visit HCPH’s website at http://www.huroncohealth.com/radon. There you will find more information about radon as well as a link to a free radon test kits (while supplies last).

For more information about radon, test kits, or radon resistant new construction (RRNC), call HCPH’s Environmental Public Health Division at 419-668-1652, ext. 239.