Endocrinologist joins Fisher-Titus medical team

Dr. Kumar is a fellowship-trained endocrinologist with more than two decades of clinical experience. In 1999, Dr. Kumar completed his Internal Medicine residency at Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo, and his first fellowship in Diabetes and Endocrinology at the same facility in 2000. After six years as an attending physician and working in private practice, he completed more advanced Diabetes and Endocrinology fellowship training in 2007.

Dr. Kumar specializes in the treatment of diabetes, thyroid disorders and other metabolic diseases including osteoporosis and calcium disorders. He is certified to manage insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors; perform ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration (FNA); and treat the full range of endocrinology-related conditions in adults. For appointments, call 419-660-2895.