Doctor now accepting patients at Wakeman facility

Labbad offers a full-spectrum family medicine for patients of all ages. She has special interests in Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Bariatric/Obesity Medicine and Hospital Medicine. Dr. Labbad also provides care as a Hospitalist at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Labbad graduated from University of Toledo School of Medicine in 2006 and completed an obstetrics/gynecology internship at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Oakland, Calif. in 2007. In 2009, she completed her Family Medicine residency at University Hospitals/Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

While serving as a core faculty member of the Family Medicine Residency at Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, Calif. and hospitalist at Santa Paula Hospital in Santa Paula, California, Dr. Labbad completed a Faculty Development and Cultural Competency Fellowship in 2016 at White Memorial Medical Center.

After practicing in California for seven years, Labbad returned to Ohio in 2016 to join Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Wakeman. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Labbad, call 440-839-2226.