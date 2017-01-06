Health department employees get raises

That was the predicament that Huron County Public Health employees found themselves in. The board of health discussed the matter at Thursday’s regular meeting, including the reason for the lack of pay increases for employees.

Then the board approved 3 percent cost-of-living raises as well as “merit raises” for a select few of the 24 employees who performed exceptionally.

“As we lose employees, we look at where our employees went, we look at how much (their new employer pays) their staff to see if we can be competitive,” Huron County Commissioner Tim Hollinger said.

“We have to try to maintain our staff,” he added. “Our cost of training is really high. The problem is we hold them for about the time it takes to train them. We hold them about three years, the time it takes to fully train them and then they leave. You have took at a total of what that 3 percent cost is. We only get evaluated for an increase in levy every 10 year. We haven’t given an increase in pay across the board in six years.”

The cost-of-living pay increase and merit raises total $34,860.80.

“You can see, while the raises don’t seem like a large increase at first, they add up to a large sum,” Hollinger said.

Despite that sum, the health department said it was time to give the employees a much-needed raise.

“We’ve had several different employees who sat at the top of their salaries for several years now with no raises,” Hollinger said. “We’re proposing the top of the range, that we move it so those sitting at the top are out of the range just slightly. Those that have been here 18, 19 years, they haven’t had a raise in six years, not even one to help offset the increased cost of living. Six years without a raise or cost-of-living adjustment is a long time to go without some type of compensation. This is motion is just moving everything up about a $1 to adjust for this cost-of-living increase.”

The board passed the raises unanimously and the increased pay will be reflected in the employees’ next check.

Of the 24 employees, 22 employees will receive the raise. The other two are still on probation, habing worked at the department for six months or less. Hollinger said he does not expect there to be any raise in 2018.