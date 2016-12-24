Successful outcome for 88% adults in counseling for alcohol, drug problems

The board uses a program called MyOutcomes which “measures both clients’ satisfaction with, and progress in counseling (both the process and product) and that MyOutcomes has been founded on decades of research,” the board agenda pointed out.

The data generated by the system is entirely patient-generated.

For fiscal year 2016 Huron County patients saw 65 percent of patients scoring a “successful outcome” in their last measurement, indicating their treatment for mental health and or alcohol or drug addiction have seen significant improvement in their personal well being, family and close relationships, work and school friendships and an overall sense of well being. This is up three percent from 62 percent in fiscal year 2015.

Interestingly, adults with alcohol and/or other drug addictions had the highest rate of a successful outcome, at 88 percent, followed by youth with the same issues, which reported 81 percent success. Youth mental health complications had the next highest rate of success at 70 percent.

However, adult case management and adult mental health had the lowest rates of a successful outcome at 46 and 59 percent respectively. “Case management” patients were listed as those “with serious or persistent mental illnesses” according to the board’s report.

