Free drug test kits offered for parents

The drug test kits are intended to allow parents to drug test their children if they suspect illegal drug usage, as well as provide an opportunity for open discussion.

The Bellevue Hospital has recently been added to the list of locations offering drug test kits in Huron County. The hospitals in Huron County have chosen to offer the drug test kits for free. Other hospital locations include Fisher-Titus Medical Center Emergency Room and Mercy Health-Willard Emergency Room.

“The Bellevue Hospital is proud to help facilitate conversations with loved ones by providing drug screening kits free of charge. Early detection gives families opportunities to have open dialogs. Research does show that reducing the stigma associated with substance use and promoting early intervention and recovery results in better long term success. If you are concerned about substance use, early intervention without blame, shame, or guilt provides you with the opportunity to get the help that is needed,” said Dawn Bova, certified nurse practitioner with The Bellevue Hospital’s Family Health Services.

The program is collaborating with the Start Talking Initiative to open communication between families. Parents can go to Starttalking.ohio.gov for more ways to build positive relationships and to sign up for a parent newsletter.

“We hope by making drug testing more available, parents who have reason to suspect any early drug use, can monitor and engage their child in setting boundaries and building a supportive relationship, “ said Elaine Barman, Huron County Public Health health educator.