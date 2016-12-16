Sen. Brown visits The Bellevue Hospital

Following a visit with hospital staff, Brown met with the hospital’s board of directors and administration to discuss ways his office can support local efforts. The discussion covered a variety of topics, including the region’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

“Meeting with healthcare officials and receiving their feedback on local health matters help facilitate comprehensive solutions on local, state, and federal levels,” Brown said. “We know that we cannot combat issues like the opioid epidemic without working together.”

Brown voted last week for legislation that authorizes $1 billion over the next two years in federal grant funding to states who’ve been hardest-hit by the opioid epidemic. On Tuesday, President Obama signed The 21st Century Cures Act into law. Brown has repeatedly called for meaningful funding to combat the opioid crisis throughout the past year.