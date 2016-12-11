Huron County health dept. announces 2016 Service Excellence Awards

Employees of HCPH were eligible for four awards — the Altruistic Award, the Diligence Award, the Brightest Idea Award and the Ownership Award.

Altruistic Award – The Altruistic Award is awarded to one individual in each division of the health department. These employees are true team players and they recognize how their role contributes to the overall effort and success of the organization. They accept accountability and ownership for their area of responsibility and expect others on the team to do the same. They also recognize the roles and contributions of others. These employees are also flexible and quick to accept new duties, assignments and responsibilities.

2016 Winners

• Brendan Roberts, Environmental Health

• Hannah Rogers Public Health Nursing

Julia Armstrong, Deputy Registrar, Account Clerk-Administrative Services

• Nicole Marks, Community Health

Diligence Award

The Diligence Award is presented to an employee who demonstrates the proper attention and importance that details deserve. This employee does not procrastinate and stays focused on the goals that have been established for them and performs effectively with limited supervision and is able to self-motivate and set priorities with minimal guidance.

“This year we are going to do something different. We’re actually going to give (the Diligence Award) to the medical division. We’re going to give it to five people and these five people were the ones that were here most of the time. This group, at times was down to 50 percent staff throughout the year and still got it done. They actually saw 840 more clients than they saw last year. ... And generated $183,000 more dollars for the health district.”

2016 Winner – Medical Division

• Chris Cherry

• Hannah Rogers

• Laura Corbett

• Kari Hollinger

• Diane Moyer

Medical Clerk Brightest Idea Award

The Brightest Idea Award is presented to an employee who demonstrates creative and innovative initiatives in finding solutions to benefit the health department.

Tim Hollinger, Huron County health commissioner, presented the award. “This year’s one shiny thought being recognized today is based on an old but wise quote; Give a man a fish you feed him for the day, teach a man to fish and you feed him for the rest of his life. Our idea of the year is Square Foot Gardening. In addition to exercising our (MRC) volunteers, it allowed other organizations such as Master Gardeners and the food bank to partner with the health district and Fisher-Titus Medical Center to bring a first class learning experience to the community, while simultaneously feeding it.

“So our brightest idea for the year is from Shannon Ditz.”

2016 Winner

Shannon Ditz, MRC coordinator, bug specialist/health educator

Ownership Award

The Ownership Award is presented to an employee with a can do attitude. One who demonstrates common sense in their decisions and actions and is able to cut through and resolve problems that divert others. Their business judgment is sound and becomes stronger with each experience, decision or recommendation. They are fully committed to the organization, its goals and its overall success. Hollinger acknowledged this year’s Ownership Awardee, Peggy Clements, as an employee who exhibits qualities of empathy and compassion for our clients, diligence and determination when navigating the complicated world of insurance, and possess an attitude and work ethic that we are thankful to be a part of the HCPH team.

2016 Winner

Peggy Clements, vital statistics registrar