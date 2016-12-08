Popular Norwalk food mart hit with 13 health code violations

Foodestablishments

No violations

Greenwich Little League Concession; 45 Main St., Greenwich; Oct. 5, standard inspection — No violations.

Greenwich Softball Concession; 45,Main St., Greenwich; Oct. 5, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Becky’s Hotdogs; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 5, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Norwalk Junction; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 5, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Pitside Pizza; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 5, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Summit Raceway; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 5, standard inspection — No violations.

New London Dairy Bar; 1 Blake St., New London; Oct. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Guardian Manufacturing; 302 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, Lorain Music and Vending; Oct. 12, standard inspection — No violations.

Millstone Hills Golf Course; 2315 Euclid Road, New London; Oct. 12, standard inspection — No violations.

Marsh Field East Concession Stand; 101 West St., Monroeville; Oct. 14, standard inspection — No violations.

Marsh Field West Concession Stand; 101 West St., Monroeville; Oct. 14, standard inspection — No violations.

Whitney Field Concession Stand; 15 St. Mary’s St., Norwalk; Oct. 14, standard inspection — No violations.

Kicker’s Carryout & Drive Thru; 628 U.S. 250 S., Norwalk; Oct. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

Marsh Field East Concession Stand; 101 West St., Monroeville; Oct. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

Marsh Field West Concession Stand; 101 West St., Monroeville; Oct. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

New London Music Boosters; Grove St., New London; Oct. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

NRP - Becky’s Hotdogs; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 22, standard inspection — No violations.

Greenwich Little League Concession; 45 Main St., Greenwich; Oct. 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Greenwich Softball Concession; 45 Main St., Greenwich; Oct. 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Pizza Hut; 246 W. Main St., Bellevue; Oct. 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Clark Park, 3000 U.S. 20, Monroeville; Oct. 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Fitchville Mart, Inc.; 1596 U.S. 250, New London; Oct. 28, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: All critical violations corrected.

Mercy Willard Hospital; 1100 Neal Zick Road, Willard; Oct. 31, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Dave’s Food Mart; 84 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Oct. 4, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed a food employee not properly wash hands during inspection. Employee did not first wet hands, did not lather with soap for 20 seconds, and used bare hand to turn water off at faucet. To prevent contamination of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods from hands, employees must properly wash hands. Spoke with owner about employees using proper handwashing procedure. Owner has new hand washing signs for all hand sinks that outline proper procedure; Violation: Critical — Observed employee wash hands in the wash compartment of the three-compartment sink. To prevent contamination, food employees shall clean their hands in a handwashing sink or approved automatic handwashing facility and may not clean their hands in a sink used for food prep or warewashing, or in a curbed cleaning facility used for the disposal of mop water and similar liquid waste. Spoke with employee about only washing hands at the designated hand washing sink during inspection. Employees may only use the designated handwashing sink to wash hands; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed American cheese slices being held at 45 degrees F in a prep cooler. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, time/​temperature controlled for safety (TCS) food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. Per person in charge, American cheese slices had been in prep cooler since 4 a.m. Time of inspection was at 9 a.m. No temperature logs on cheese were available. Employee discarded two blocks of American cheese that were 45 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Observed sausage gravy, meatballs and mashed potatoes in the same hot holding case, each being held at 115 degrees F. Sausage gravy was not brought back out during inspection. Mashed potatoes were re-heated in the oven to a temperature of 168 degrees F, meatballs were re-heated in the oven to a temperature of 181 degrees F. Mashed potatoes and meatballs were then returned to the hot holding case. Employees also turned up the temperature of the hot holding case to maintain items inside stay at least 135 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Observed four packages of hot dogs being held in a reach-in cooler ranging from 42-43 degrees F. Hot dogs were removed from reach-in cooler and placed in a different reach-in cooler in food prep area to bring temperature of hot dogs to 41 degrees F or below; Violation: Critical — Observed inside of cappuccino machine in sales area to have a build-up of food residue on the inside of it. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned at a frequency specified. Clean out inside of cappuccino machine as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of food residue; Violation: The light intensity in the walk-in cooler was observed to be four foot-candles. The lighting intensity of all storage areas need to be at least ten foot-candles for safety purposes. Increase lighting in walk-in cooler so that there is a minimum of ten foot-candles; Violation: The light intensity in the walk-in freezer was observed to be two foot-candles. The light intensity shall be at least ten foot-candles at a distance of 30 inches above the floor, in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas and in other areas and rooms during periods of cleaning. Additional lighting or repairs to existing lighting must be done in order to have ten foot-candles of light in the walk-in freezer; Violation: The light intensity in an area where an employee was working with food, utensils or equipment was less than 50 foot-candles (FC). Observed to be only 25 FC. The light intensity shall be at least 50 FC at a surface where a food employee is working with food, utensils or equipment where employee safety is a factor. Additional lighting should be added to the food prep area to ensure that lighting intensity is at least 50 FC in all areas where employees are using utensils or equipment; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris underneath the icee machine. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Clean counter surface underneath icee machine as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of dirt, debris and food residue; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris in the drawers of the cabinet next to the prep cooler in the food prep area. Drawers should be kept free of dust, dirt, and other debris to keep food contact utensils that are stored inside clean. Clean out the drawers of cabinet next to prep cooler as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of dirt and debris; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on the floor behind the hand washing sink, under the three-compartment sink and behind the grill in the food prep area. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Clean floors behind hand washing sink, under the three-compartment sink, and behind the grill as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of dirt and debris; Violation: Repeat — Toilet in men’s rest-room was dirty. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Clean restrooms and toilet as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Fisher’s Market; 2917 Ohio 61 N., Norwalk; Oct. 4, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed cheeses being held above 41 degrees F. To prevent the growth of pathogens to levels that can result in illness, TCS foods must be held at 41 degrees F or below or 135 degrees F and above except during preparation, cooking, or cooling. Cheeses that were between 41 and 45 degrees F were moved to a different cooler to rapidly reduce the temperature. Cheeses that were above 45 degrees F were discarded by person in charge during inspection; Violation: A wiping cloth was observed to be in the handwashing sink at time of inspection. Wiping cloths should be kept in a bucket of sanitizing solution with the appropriate concentration of sanitizer, or in a dirty laundry container so as not to contaminate otherwise clean surfaces. Do not store wiping cloth or other items in the handwashing sink; Violation: Observed florescent light bulbs in the display case that were not shielded. Cover light bulbs in the display case to prevent physical contamination of foods inside in case a bulb breaks; Violation: The light intensity in the walk-in freezer was three FC. The light intensity shall be at least ten FC at a distance of 30 inches above the floor, in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas and in other areas and rooms during periods of cleaning. Increase lighting in the walk-in freezer so intensity is at least ten FC.

Green Witch Suds & Sundaes; 13 E. Main St., Greenwich; Oct. 11, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed cut banana left out attracting gnats. Person in charge discarded cut banana and stored whole bananas in the refrigerator. To prevent illness, the presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled.

La Perlita; 202 Myrtle Ave., Willard; Oct. 12, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw chorizo being stored in cold holding above RTE foods. Raw meat products must be properly protected from contaminating other foods by separation, packaging, and segregation.

Motel Sleepers, Inc.; 1201 S. Conwell Ave., Willard; Oct. 18, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed turkey slices date marked as prepared on Oct. 11. This is outside the seven day range from opening. All TCS foods must be disposed on the seventh day. Food was voluntarily disposed of; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed mildew on the inside on the ice machine. All food contact surfaces shall be kept clean to sight and touch to protect food from contamination. The lid of the ice bin where mildew had accumulated was removed, washed, rinsed, sanitized, air dried and replaced; Violation: Critical — Observed vegetable prep sink without an air gap. All food prep sinks must have an air gap to prevent backflow and contamination. Plumbing should be repaired to install an air gap. In the meantime, a colander should be used to prevent contamination. Additionally, the sink shall be washed, rinsed, and sanitized before each use; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed food in dry storage room in boxes sitting directly on the floor. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing food at least six inches above the floor. In future, shelving should be installed and carpeting removed so that floors are smooth, easily cleanable.

The Willows at Willard; 1050 Neal Zick Road, Willard; Oct. 18, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food employee touching the inside of a single-service cup with bare hands as they got them from the packaging and then filling them for service. To prevent contamination, except when washing raw fruits and vegetables, food employees may not contact exposed, RTE food or food-contact surfaces with their bare hands and shall use suitable utensils. Cup packaging was turned around so that the bottom of each cup was exposed to touch instead of the lip inside; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw ground beef stored above mashed potatoes in cold holding. To prevent contamination, food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from cooked RTE food.

Circle K; 211 Cleveland Road, Norwalk; Oct. 19, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Person in charge was unable to demonstrate adequate knowledge of date-marking procedures. and hot and cold-holding temperatures. Based on risks inherent to food operation, person in charge shall be able to demonstrate to the licensor applicable knowledge of foodborne disease prevention; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed several cold-held RTE sandwiches above 41 degrees F. RTE TCS foods must be held at 41 degree F or below or 135 degrees F and above, except for cooking, cooling or reheating. Sandwiches below 45 degrees F were kept to cool in more efficient holding units, and sandwiches above 45 degrees F were voluntarily discarded; Violation: Critical — Observed six or seven gnats inside donut display case. The presence of insects and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Eliminate harborage conditions, such as sugar and powder debris, in display case which attracts pests; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed a bucket of sanitizing solution on the food prep cooler. Food shall be protected from chemical contamination. Bucket was moved to the floor; Violation: Observed display case of donuts without ingredient labels. Facility did not have labels behind counter. Bulk food that is available for consumer self-service shall have ingredient labels on the display case or a list of ingredients shall be available behind counter upon request. Obtain list of ingredients from manufacturer; Violation: Observed a single-use cup being used as a scoop in a cheese container. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused; Violation: Observed plastic separators in reach-in cooler to have build-up of mold. Physical facilities should be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Clean wire racks and plastic separators.

7-Eleven; 150 Sandusky St., Monroeville; Oct. 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed hot holding sandwiches and pizza being maintained at temperatures ranging from 107-118 degrees F. TCS foods in hot holding must be maintained above 135 degrees F to prevent the growth of pathogens. Employee re-heated all foods found to be below 135 degrees F during inspection. Sanitarian verified that each food item was reheated to 165 degrees F. Holding units were turned up to ensure foods are kept above 135 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Observed TCS cold held sandwiches being maintained in a prep cooler above 41 degrees. RTE TCS foods in cold holding must be maintained below 41 degrees F to prevent the growth of pathogens. Sanitarian verified that the bottom portion of prep cooler was maintaining foods below 41 degrees F. Sandwiches were moved to the bottom of unit to cool to 41 degrees F or below; Violation: Observed underside of pop machine in customer self-service area to have a build-up of pop residue. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent build-up of dirt and debris. Clean pop machines as often as necessary to keep clean; Violation: Observed hood in kitchen to have a build-up of grease. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them free of dirt and debris build-up. Clean hood to remove build-up of grease; Violation: The handwash sink in the storage-kitchen area of the facility did not have a hand drying provision. Ensure each handwashing sink in facility is stocked with paper towels or has an air dryer; Violation: Repeat — Observed urinals in men’s restroom to be dirty. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Clean urinals and entire men’s restroom; Violation: Repeat — Observed toilets in both shower rooms to be dirty. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Orchard Grove Assisted Living; 670 Flat Rock Road, Bellevue; Oct. 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed hot dogs in walk-in with no date mark. All TCS foods held at 41 degrees F or below for more than 24 hours should indicate the date or day, that is a maximum of seven days, by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded. Person in charge stated she will throw away hot dogs. Correct at time of inspection; Violation: Critical — Observed mechanical dishwasher not reaching 180 degrees F for sanitation purposes. Advised person in charge to use three-compartment sink for all dishwashing purposes until maintenance can be performed on dishwasher. Person in charge stated facility is receiving new dishwasher within the next week. Will call us once replaced; Violation: Observed absorbent insulation material covering a wall within walk-in freezer. Materials for indoor floor, wall, and ceiling surfaces under conditions of normal use shall be nonabsorbent for areas subject to moisture, such as walk-in refrigerators. Advised person in charge to cover absorbent insulation with a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Fitchville Mart, Inc.; 1596 U.S. 250, New London; Oct. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw eggs being stored in cold-holding over milk. To prevent cross-contamination, do not store raw foods over RTE foods. Person in charge moved eggs to separate cooler; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed ham salad being kept past its disposition date. Person in charge voluntarily discarded ham salad; Violation: Critical — Observed build-up of debris on slushie nozzles. Food-contact equipment shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean nozzles on slushie machine to remove food debris; Violation: Observed outside dumpster not on approved surface. Outdoor refuse containers shall be placed on nonabsorbent material that is smooth, durable and sloped to drain.

Football Concession; 1 Flashes Drive, Willard; Oct. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Food employees were not wearing their hairnets when I approached the stand. They did quickly put them on without prompting. Food employees shall effectively restrain hair at all times when exposed to food. Please make sure employees always wear hairnets.

NRP - Norwalk Junction; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed build-up of mildew on the inside of the ice machine. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a mop located in front of the handwashing sink blocking its access. Person in charge moved the mop to allow access to the handwashing sink.

NRP - Pitside Pizza; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 22, standard inspection — Violation: There is no sanitizer test strips available for use in the facility. To ensure proper sanitization, a test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided.

NRP - Summit Raceway; 1300 Ohio 18, Norwalk; Oct. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Cutting surfaces of prep area are excessively scored, preventing their adequate cleaning and sanitization. Cutting surfaces should either be replaced or resurfaced.

East of Chicago; 102 A Yorkshire Place, Bellevue; Oct. 26, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed mechanical dishwasher to have a sanitizing concentration of only 10 PPM. A chlorine solution shall be between 50 and 100 PPM to ensure proper sanitation of equipment being washed; Violation: Observed walls, floors, and pipes below dishwasher to be dirty. The physical facilities should be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Dollar General; 201 Walton Ave. West, Willard; Oct. 28, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw beef stored above eggs and bacon in cold holding; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed 33 cans of food that were significantly dented. Dented cans should be discarded or reconditioned; Violation: Observed that the trash can in the bathroom is not covered. Because this bathroom is open to the public and used by females as well as males, it is required to have a covered trash can for sanitary napkins. Please obtain and use a covered trash can.

Schools

Violations

Celeryville Christian School; 4200 Broadway St., Willard; Oct. 5, standard inspection — Violation: Observed the food employees not wearing any hair restraints. Food employees shall effectively restrain hair or wear hair restraints such as hats, hairnets, or a head covering in order to prevent contamination. Please obtain hats or hairnets and wear them during food serving; Violation: Observed that no thermometer was available to take hot holding temperatures or cold holding temperatures. Food temperature measuring devices shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperatures as specified. Please obtain a thin-tipped thermometer to measure the temperature of the pizza slices; Violation: Observed the provided test kit does not match the chosen sanitizer. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in PPM of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Obtain test kit for bleach to measure for dishwashing and cleaning of the countertops, etc.