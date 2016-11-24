Here's why Black Friday shoppers go too far

Who are the culprits and is there anything that can stop them before they go too far?

Ken Yeager, PhD, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, shares the following psychology of the Black Friday shopper that you might find interesting either because you recognize this in yourself or in a loved one.

Why people are driven to participate in Black Friday: It can be a combination of reasons, including people’s competitive nature, a desire to do something for your loved ones, high expectations, and economic stressors that motivates one to get everything they want for their family & friends at the best price.

Personality types that are more prone to fall prey to Black Friday madness: The bargain hunter, the risk taker, the gambler, and those with Type A personality disorder are all people who are prone to this. You can also add to the list the people who are more susceptible to advertising ploys.

Signs that you might be getting too emotional or obsessive about getting the best deals: We all want to do something nice for people and if you bring it back to the simplest point, we all have that expectation of getting the perfect holiday gift, and perhaps at the perfect price. But a sign that you’ve gone too far is that you end up with a lower peace of mind, serenity and holiday cheer. Maybe it starts with an obsession and high expectation, but then you recognize yourself being short-tempered or frustrated getting from place to place, which could lead to even more aggressive behaviors.

When competing with others to snag the best deals crosses the “unhealthy” line: Any time competition is involved, adrenaline joins the party. It can go over the line when competition becomes aggression. We see this in sports all of the time, but we've also seen this in Black Friday where there have been stampedes at stores from the Black Friday deals. That's why stores started staggering them.

Advice for those crossing into an unhealthy Black Friday mentality: Breathe, step back, and give yourself a reality check. Your worth to the person you're giving the gift to has absolutely nothing to do with the present and everything to do with who you are. I think people tend to lose track of that. We often feel like we have to give something, but the most important thing we can give is spending time with each other.