Why learning is so essential in the first two years

Invention and imagination is when the child pretends an object is something else. For example, like a block being used as a phone, pots and pans being used as drums, and going outside to build a tree house out of blankets.

Reasoning and problem-solving might involve placing an object underneath a blanket and saying “Where did it go?” or hiding an object underneath a couch so they try to figure out where it went and eventually find it because they figure out exactly where it is.

Building learning skills is accomplished by having them make simple choices such as which pair of shoes to wear, which piece of fruit to eat for a snack, or which game to play. Be sure to encourage and help them by making sure they finish what they start. Also, let them experience the complication of trying something new and working through it to till the end. Although this might be a hard task to do it’s an essential one.

Encourage by asking questions and remember to wait a few minutes for a response. Furthermore, be sure to try different approaches such as using various materials to change it up for them and let them get involved in what they are doing even though this might take a long time. Remember, the rewards are awesome. Also, provide encouragement through positive words and/or gestures and not negative ones because we don’t want them to become discouraged or make them feel like a failure.

Engagement and initiative might include reading and sharing books together, showing excitement when completing a task such as putting all the cars in a bucket or putting all the toys back in the toy box. Also, allow them to help with self-help skills such as putting arms through a shirt, eating with utensils and brushing hair. At times it might be a challenge but it is worth the outcome and the accomplishment of your child.

Finally, Curiosity George learning includes letting them explore their internal and external environment. Activities could include visiting parks or walking around the neighborhood. In either incident, be sure to point out and ask questions about the surroundings by using their senses of touch, sight, taste, smell and hearing.

There are two key concepts to remember. First of all, every toddler is different and develops in different ways and stages. Secondly, learning needs to be approached in a fun, exciting and rewarding way as opposed to a punishment for both parties involved.

Greta Hall Atkins is Help Me Grow home visitor with the Huron County Board of DD.